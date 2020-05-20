Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE IROQUOIS RIVER... IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR CHEBANSE AFFECTING IROQUOIS AND KANKAKEE COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR CHEBANSE, OR FROM WATSEKA DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH KANKAKEE RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL LATE TONIGHT. * AT 345 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.9 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 15.0 FEET THROUGH THIS EVENING, THEN BEGIN TO FALL. &&