Democrats appear to be walking the same walk Republicans walked in 2016.
They want something new and completely different.
Former Vice President Joe Biden must be in shock he is taking a far back seat to a 78-year-old socialist who recently had a heart attack.
He might not even be able to rely on black voters, whom he assumed would be there for him.
According to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are running neck and neck with black voters in the upcoming South Carolina primary, where 60 percent of Democrat voters are African American.
Influential Congressional Black Caucus member and House majority whip James Clyburn, of South Carolina, was circumspect on “Meet the Press” when Chuck Todd pressed him regarding an endorsement of Biden.
We get a hint on what voters are feeling by looking at Gallup polling on whether voters are satisfied or dissatisfied with the direction of the country.
Gallup has been asking this question since 1979. The average during the entire period, from February 1979 to January 2020, has been 37 percent expressing satisfaction with the direction of the nation.
The good news for President Donald Trump is the figure recently jumped to 41 percent, the first time since July 2005 it is more than 40 percent.
The average for former President Ronald Reagan’s second term, 1985-88, was 54 percent. The average for former President Barack Obama’s two terms was 24 percent.
It shows why Biden has been such a flop. Although Obama had high personal ratings with the American public, the public’s sense of the state of the nation under his stewardship provides a far different picture.
Taking voters, certainly black voters, for granted just isn’t going to work anymore.
Americans sense there has been something very wrong in the country, and they want very clear answers from candidates on what they think is wrong and how they plan to fix it.
We’re just not going to get by anymore as half-free and half-socialist. To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, we’re going to become all one or all the other. I discuss this in depth in my new book, “Necessary Noise.”
In 2016, Republicans went out of the mainstream and picked Trump to clean up the Washington swamp. Democrats went for the establishment candidate and lost.
Now, Democrats want to move left from the murky middle as Republicans move right.
Polling of black voters shows they feel the country is unfair and more government is needed to fix this.
According to Gallup, 70 percent of blacks feel the country is divided into “haves” and “have-nots,” and 57 percent of blacks self-identify as “have-not.”
In polling by the Pew Research Center, 66 percent of blacks say economic inequality is a major problem in the country today. And 74 percent of blacks, compared with 48 percent of whites, say “government should do more to solve problems.”
Regarding government-run health care, Bernie Sanders’ flagship, 66 percent of black Democrats, per Gallup, express preference for a government-run system.
Sanders is serving it all up, clear as day for all to see.
Turn your whole life over to the government.
So in November, Americans might have a clear and stark choice.
Blacks will have a chance to decide whether being free or living under government dictate is the best way to deal with the opportunity problem they perceive.
The truth is blacks have been living disproportionately under government dictate since the 1970s. And today, average black household wealth is one-tenth average white household wealth.
Apparently, many African Americans feel this gap persists because we don’t have enough government in our lives, rather than too much.
It looks like bye-bye, Biden. Americans want vision and leadership. Now, the question is whether we look to freedom or the other way.
