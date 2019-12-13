Some polls in recent weeks have provided an encouraging picture for President Donald Trump of strengthening support among black voters.
I like these kinds of reports. But I wonder how much of reality they really are capturing.
The Wall Street Journal, for instance, reports on new polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation showing outsize support from blacks for “Medicare for All.”
According to this report, 74 percent of blacks compared with 69 percent of Hispanics and 44 percent of whites support a single-payer health care plan.
Even when told there would be a high likelihood such a plan would mean eliminating private insurance and raising taxes, a large majority of blacks still support the idea.
This isn’t exactly the kind of polling data I anticipate from a population that is supposedly discovering socialism is not a good idea.
Additional polling from The Economist/YouGov on Dec. 1-3 gives more reasons to question there are seismic changes taking place in black political attitudes.
The pollsters asked, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”
Among all respondents, 46 percent said they are better off now, and 32 percent said they were better off four years ago.
However, among blacks, only 30 percent said they are better off now, and 42 percent said they were better off four years ago.
Given the headlines about a robust economy and historically low unemployment rates, you have to wonder what black voters are thinking.
Black unemployment now is at a historically low 5.5 percent. This is 4 full percentage points lower than the 9.4 percent unemployment rate where black unemployment stood exactly four years ago. Such a change is transformational. Yet, it doesn’t seem to have affected black political thinking.
Hispanics also do not seem to be swept away by the good economic news. Despite Hispanic unemployment now at 4.2 percent, 2.2 percentage points less than it was four years ago, 37 percent say they feel better off now, and 39 percent say they were better off four years ago.
In contrast, 50 percent of whites say they are better off today, and 29 percent say they were better off four years ago. White unemployment now stands at 3.2 percent, 1.2 points less than four years ago.
Layering on to the sobering news about black attitudes toward those now in charge in Washington, according to The Economist/YouGov poll, 71 percent of blacks compared with 50 percent of the general population say the country is “on the wrong track.”
And 73 percent of blacks compared with 45 percent of the population at large say the House should impeach Trump.
I think all of this should ring a loud wake-up call for Republicans and for blacks and Hispanics.
Republicans should wake up to the fact that very good economic news that positively affects all Americans does not seem to be moving black and Hispanic voters to a more positive attitude toward Trump.
Blacks and Hispanics should wake up to the fact that if, indeed, they get the country larded down with the big government they seem to want, they, their children and their grandchildren will pay a price.
Thirty-one percent of blacks and 38 percent of Hispanics are younger than 21 compared with 23 percent of whites. The burdens of increasingly large government spending, and the debt that goes along with this, will fall disproportionately on those parts of the population that are now the youngest — African Americans and Hispanics.
And the costs of an economy that grows more slowly, the inevitable result of expansion of government, also will fall disproportionately on those who most need economic growth — African Americans and Hispanics.
As I have been saying for many years, Republicans need to communicate more effectively with our minority communities about public policy ideas. If they don’t,, our entire country could wind up paying a great price in 2020.
