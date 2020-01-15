Motorists who frequent the area begrudgingly accepted the closure of St. George Road some months ago, choosing other options to move east-west along the north end of Kankakee County.
But those who drove through the area less would often turn onto St. George Road from either Illinois Route 50 or U.S. Route 45/52, only to face frustration when the road closed sign came into view.
Whichever category you fit into, you’re surely encouraged by the news reported on page A1 of the Daily Journal on Monday.
The village of Bourbonnais has announced the overpass work underway there is nearing completion, and the road could open to traffic within the next week.
This road, also known as 5000N Road, has been a main artery in our region for decades.
In years past, it was a most convenient link to the Bourbonnais area and Route 50, as well as the Momence, Grant Park and Beecher areas.
People who lived there often found themselves traveling the road daily to make their way to points in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee for work or other interests.
More recently, the Bradley Commons shopping center, which includes Kohl’s and Super Walmart, set up shop adjacent to St. George Road.
The presence of the area’s most modern retail hub only heightened activity on the road.
Now, the Bourbonnais Parkway interchange has been established on Interstate 57 and immediately north of St. George Road, and the stretch of 45/52 between the two thoroughfares will soon be filled with other commercial entities.
Their emergence will draw even more activity.
So, it’s obvious the reopening of the road is well-timed.
Remember this, too: You might mutter under your breath every time you encounter a road closure, but it’s a necessary nuisance. The upgrades made along St. George are good for the long haul.
