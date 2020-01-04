It is no secret Illinois has seen its population decline in the last decade. People are moving out. Not enough people are moving in. Of those remaining, we are either not reproducing at numbers to offset the out migration or we are dying. That’s life.
We would need more than our allotted fingers and toes to count the myriad of stated reasons for our population decline. However, the new year provided one reason someone might want to move to our state and our region in particular.
Last year ended on a spectacular note and continued into the new year.
While I have on more than a few occasions pointed out the ills of social media, there are exceptions. Early afternoon, Dec. 31, I received a message via social media asking if I was available to meet within the next 24 hours. When you reach a certain point in your life when the last day of a year and the first day of the next year hopefully means you have absolutely nothing specifically to do, you are available.
It was an invitation from a young old friend who was going to be in town for a couple of days. It can be difficult to categorize someone so young whom you have known for more than half their life as old anything. But, in this case it’s applicable.
We met. It began with the obligatory re-acquaintance. How are you doing?
What’s new? How is the family? And a few remember this person and remember when? I was not sure if he was actually catching up on things or gauging my senility. But, it worked.
Then the magic happened. The mid-20s young man began talking. He sounded nothing like the little kid I remembered. He spoke with determination and purpose. Like a man, actually. Granted, I don’t recall thinking about what type of adult he would become, but he was actually someone to admire.
Since leaving Kankakee not quite a decade ago, he had completed his college degree, was actually working in his field of study and had a family. He knew his purpose and was looking for a long career in it. Yet, there was something missing, something unfulfilling. He wanted to do what he feels he was destined to do but where his roots are. He wanted to know how to determine if the lure to come home was enough to disrupt what he had established and pick up and move and start all over.
He had long contemplated his return. The value of family was his greatest lesson learned since leaving. He wanted his young daughter to know her grandparents, cousins and extended family. He also knew that alone was not enough to make his decision. Could he not only live but earn a sustainable living here doing what he loves?
He grew up on these streets and survived. That was even more evident after we named and counted too many of our mutual young acquaintances who had not. Some of his childhood peers who have remained here have advised against his return. They do not share common values and concerns. He is not afraid of any environment. He is not the same kid who left here. He is a man who just wants and needs to come home. His biggest question is if home equally needs him.
I assured him it did and that he represents the best of this community’s future. He had left and he learned. His wish to come back to do his best work to benefit the grounds he still loves was more than admirable. It was necessary.
Before we said good-bye, I told him something an old man once told me, “You can always come home.” Now I have to do my part to help make it happen.
And I swore I would not make a New Year’s resolution.
Happy 2020, everyone.
