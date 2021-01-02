If anyone had been hibernating this past week and was awakened and told that there was a suicide bomber on one of the holiest days of the year, they would fail even if they were given 1,000 guesses to identify where it happened. Never would anyone guess that such a terrorist act would occur in the middle of the United States on Christmas morning. Never.
Suicide bombing just don’t happen here. That is not how we protest. Sure, we set fires to personal property. We destroy government property. We disrupt commerce and traffic. We shoot defenseless, innocent children in schools. We gun down innocent concertgoers from hotels rooms. We shoot our presidents. We burn churches. But, we don’t sacrifice ourselves by loading explosives in a vehicle or in a backpack and detonating it in public. That only happens on other continents. Even in our darkest moments, we are a little more cultured than some other places in the world.
We don’t even use the term terrorist to describe American dissidents who commit violent acts against society. Even when the violence is clearly and indisputable terrorism. If by slight chance the term is used to describe an American as a terrorist, the soft term, “domestic terrorist’’ may be applied. That is only if authorities can determine the violence was an attempt to further a political or religious or social ideology. This rationale is right up there with the “hate crime” designation that is sometimes used just because the perpetrator utters a racial, political, sexual orientation, or religious reference. It seems that the crime itself is never enough to justify a particular label without establishing the motive for the crime. Like any hate crime, why the violence was inflicted should be irrelevant.
The question is why don’t we call terrorism all acts of violence that terrorizes a society? If it looks like a terrorist, walks like a terrorist, quacks like a terrorist, it is a terrorist.
Anthony Quinn Warner was a suicide bomber and a terrorist. Although he killed no one else, there is no other more fitting description. He was not a loner. He was not a recluse. He was not a nice quiet person. And although he may have even been mentally unstable, he was an evil human who decided to commit a terrorist act against our society. He has destroyed another sense of security we may have held: that this type of barbaric violence could never happen here.
Now that we have identified the Nashville terrorist and verified that he is no longer a threat, we must move at warp speed to combat this new, unwelcomed type of violence. Suicide bombing cannot be allowed to spread and become a part of our norm. Like the COVID-19 virus, every means possible should be used to make sure the Nashville Christmas bombing was a one-time event. An aberration.
Unfortunately, we cannot inflict any more justice upon Anthony Quinn Warner. He is dead. We can, however, make sure he is remembered as the vile human that he was. The indelible impact he has left upon our sense of security should be a contributing factor in how he is remembered.
For more than a year we have been battling a threat originating from foreign soil. Now we have to deal with the threat of a new form of foreign evil. We cannot allow that to happen again. By any means necessary, the message must be conveyed to future potential copycats, that the cowardice act of suicide bombing will never become part of Americana.
If only the turn of the calendar could remove the reminders of last year that just how vulnerable we are.
