The COVID-19 vaccine is here. Hopes are high. Expectations may be unrealistic. Public education is teetering on collapse.
So, when will schools return to in-person learning? Like most citizens, I want to know when kids and teachers will be allowed to interact in the most effective learning manner possible: human to human.
One thing is certain. Everybody is suffering and nobody is to blame. Kids, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and citizens all want a return to the pre-pandemic model. But the how and when remains elusive.
This pandemic hit the education system like a snow globe. It shook it up but it wasn’t pretty, especially after everything had settled. Kids had to learn a new way. Teachers had to teach a new way. Administrators had to plan a new way. Parents had to parent on the fly. Almost one year later, it’s not working as well as hoped for.
We have learned that some students cannot grasp the remote learning concept. Isolated, independent learning doesn’t work for all students. While some students can learn on their own with limited or no supervision, some require hands-on human interaction and immediate accountability and camaraderie. Some self-motivated, high academic achievers are finding remote learning just as challenging as some students who may be more dependent upon structure and support. Real time communication via a computer screen cannot replace the effectiveness of human interaction.
It is not too difficult to understand how some students working alone under the distance learning format may get distracted which could lead to falling behind. Even under the best laid plans, without the proper support, reengagement may not be possible and could lead to total disengagement. If you have had the opportunity as an adult to participate in a virtual learning environment for an extended period, it is certainly understandable how difficult it could be to remain attentive.
It is literally a struggle for everyone. A New Year’s resolution for a return to in-school learning seems to have about as great a chance any other life changing resolution. However, failing to kick a tobacco habit or a failed fitness resolution will not have the same consequences of a failed back to in-school policy.
Before the prospect of resuming normal academic transmission, the issue of safety must first be addressed. By the first week of the new year, the COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be three weeks into its launch. Hopefully, the academic sector will be high enough on the vaccination priority list by then. Until there is ample evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine, confidence must be established in current COVID-19 protocols. Everyone involved in the back to in-school movement must be assured of acceptable positivity rates and testing protocol. Understandably, trust and confidence in the vaccination won’t be universal.
Not all children should be expected to return to school, even if mandated. And those who don’t will still have to be provided instruction. Will current staffing levels be enough to accommodate virtual and in-school students? Can that dual responsibility be met effectively? Which student gets priority? If you have ever stood at a retail checkout and the customer service representative took a phone call from a prospective customer, you can consider the dilemma a teacher may have.
Virtual learning maybe the wave of the future, but not the near future. Humans need humans. That is no more evident than in the transfer of knowledge from one human to another.
This Christmas, for all those charged with the responsibility of educating our future, I hope Santa gifts you the know-how, confidence, motivation and resources to do the seemingly impossible.
