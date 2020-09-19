In less than one week, my goal is to have completed the United States citizen trifecta: file and pay taxes, complete the census and vote. Then I will be free to roam about the country complaining about anything and everything that doesn’t fit my agenda.
As of today, all that remains is to vote. Early voting begins next Thursday, Sept. 24. As a United States stakeholder, I plan to walk into the county clerk’s office and exercise my most prized right. Then, I am done. I will be counted and matter.
Just three simple, relatively easy tasks expected of most adult citizens, yet a sizeable percentage of citizens will not participate. Even with the pandemic that has altered almost every aspect of our daily lives, the ability to file taxes, complete the census and vote has been relatively unaffected.
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. It has been shorted by one month from Oct. 31 to allow the U.S. Census Bureau to meet its statutory completion deadline of Dec. 31. The end of September deadline means all door knocking by census workers will cease. In cases where geographical populations are not readily attainable, the Census Bureau can and will make assumptions that may or may not be favorable to certain communities.
Even with the convenience of online and phone census forms, roughly only 60 percent of U.S. households have responded to the once per decade duty. That means four out 10 households have not ensured that they are counted.
Once the numbers are submitted, there are no do overs. Should that undercount rate hold true, it means 100 percent of our state and communities can be adversely affected by the loss of federal representation and/or federal dollars. The census is one time where being just a number carries a lot of weight. When it comes to the census, every person, whether he or she is a citizen or not, counts.
Like the census, voting participation has been historically low. And like the census, measures have been taken to make the voting process easier in hope of getting more citizens to participate. If the contentious political climate leading up to this year’s election is not motivation enough to make more people vote, mail-in voting has been implemented.
The mail-in voting process has been touted as a means to combat any pandemic fears. Most states, including Illinois will allow an voter to request a main-in ballot.
Some states will require voters to provide an excuse or reason to use the mail-in process. Some states will require ballots to arrive by Election Day, Nov. 3. Other states will accept ballots if postmarked on or before Election Day.
While the mail-in process may offer peace of mind to some voters who may be socially inhibited due to the pandemic, it has the potential to delay the declaration of election. For those of us who are willing to take the risk to vote by walking into a booth as we are willing to take the risk to go shopping by walking into a crowded business, we aren’t guaranteed the immediate return of our efforts as in the past. Election Night results will have a different meaning this year.
Vote early. Vote by mail. Vote in the booth, Vote once. But vote. It is your most valuable citizen asset. Don’t let it go to waste. All votes matter. All residents count. Especially yours.
