It has been another week of wishing upon a star for a return to something akin to normalcy. Another week of wait and see. But, with all the things we are uncertain about, one thing is sure. The United States cannot afford this path much longer. This being the economic pummeling we are experiencing.
Fortunately or hopefully, the right people are in place to make those hard decisions. Someone has to make the call to pull the proverbial plug. Someone has to put an out-of-order sign on the federal ATM that is not being refilled at same rate it is dispensing cash. Someone will undoubtedly suffer consequences.
The first wave of the stimulus package hit bank accounts this week. It was a nice, political, feel good gesture, but for far too many, that $1,200 was spent long before it arrived. Nearing four weeks into this shelter in place, that check represents an average of $400 per week per recipient. That is not a sustainable living wage for even the most frugal individual. And it definitely will not support a person for 10 weeks as may have been suggested.
With more than 20 million workers having already filed unemployment claims since several states implemented essential status business policies, at $600 per week, that is a minimum of $12 billion per week of federal unemployment benefits. How long can a malnourished cow keep giving milk?
It is eventually going to come down to dollars and death. How many unrecoverable dollars are we going to lose to save lives or how many deaths are we willing to risk to save dollars? Count me in the crowd that believes the United States can overcome any adversity.
We have done this before. We were only 48 states strong when the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic began. We were one-third of our current population. Even with estimates of 675,000 U.S. deaths, our population only declined by 60,000 that first year of the pandemic. By the end of the crisis in 1920, our population had increased by more than three million. By no means does this suggest we can procreate ourselves out of this. But, it does demonstrate our resolve to survive. It is the how, that is the dilemma.
Much appreciation must be given to the health and science field experts for their efforts to control the effects of the current virus while also trying to find an effective treatment. However, we would be delusional to think a cure is imminent. It took nearly a decade for scientists to discover why the Spanish flu was so deadly.
While we are waiting for this health crisis to pass, our economy must continue to function. It is not heartless to suggest some risks must be taken to ensure our economic survival. For the majority of us, we can only sit and wait and comply while those given the ultimate responsibility for our recovery make those tough decisions and establish our new normalcy.
Bottom line is that we cannot allow or economic system to collapse and we cannot continue to be anti-social. Science long ago determined that babies need hugs to stimulate psychological and physical growth. In the big picture, we are all still babies and need physical interaction to keep us calm, cry less, sleep better, work and play harder and live longer.
Our survival is two-fold. We need to get a firm grip on our economy. We need to wrap our arms around each other. Imagine that. An America where citizens willingly and publicly embrace each other and the only masks we wear are the emotional ones that conceal our fears, sadness and frustrations.
Until next week, remain hopeful.
