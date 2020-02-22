Once upon a time, the American people held the ideal that bestowing the power of the people upon selected citizens to be paramount to all our other democratic values.
Public trust used to hold water. There was a time when inexcusable negligence, tyrannical abuse of power, breach of duty and betrayal of public interest would be met with a collective, nonpartisan accountability. Today, political misconduct is as accepted and as frequent as failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle. In our state, political corruption is as significant as corn.
If the idea of public trust still holds value to some, it is understandable how former governor Rod Blagojevich’s early release from prison might be deemed detestable. To others, Blagojevich is just another proverbial brick in the corrupt political wall. He got what he deserved by being convicted and sentenced. He also got a break by having his sentence commuted after serving just over half his term.
Now that he has been released, he is free to resume being himself. The public would be naive to think he would be a changed man. To expect any sincere regret from him for his public transgressions would be downright silly. To assume that during his incarceration anything about him changed other than his hair color would be foolish. To hold out any hope that he will be anything other than the self-important jerk he has always been would be delusional. Blagojevich is who we thought he was. He is one of many.
While we would like to think he was sentenced to prison because he violated public trust, Blagojevich’s fate was doomed by his inability to control his big mouth. Public record will show he was convicted and sentenced on several charges including attempting to profit from selling an appointment to a vacant U.S. Senate seat and lying to the FBI. After his arrest, during the trial, while serving time and upon his release, Blagojevich employed his primary skill set, his mouth. We should expect nothing less. He has to earn a living. Being contrite or silent would not serve him well.
Eight years in lockup is a long time for a nonviolent crime. Someone like a disgraced former governor be given an early release does not warrant too high a position on the debate agenda. Blagojevich’s sentence was commuted by the president, which means the president merely shortened his sentence. He did not absolve him of his crimes. The power given to the president to set aside punishment for federal crimes is pretty clear cut.
The president is the sole decision-maker of any pardon or commutation. The presidential pardon power is akin to giving a dollar to a street beggar, we cannot tell him what to do with it.
Like him or not, Blagojevich is now a free man. We can only sit back and watch the antics of Chicago’s biggest clown since Bozo do his thing.
Or we can completely ignore him.
The man did eight years. It will be interesting to see if he will have served longer than the cumulative time behind bars of the 15 men recently arrested for the alleged illegal activity and exploitation of children.
Violation of public trust or violation of our most precious asset, we tend to exhibit more angst toward the former. We need to apologize for that posture. We don’t deserve an apology from Blagojevich.
