We have been collectively chanting the “Support the Troops” mantra for quite some time now. It is almost a badge of honor to publicly proclaim your support for those currently fulfilling their oath to serve in our defense. Public display of military support could be seen everywhere. For a while it appeared genuine.
Whenever there was a debate in Congress about increasing our troop involvement in some foreign conflict or a threat to defense spending, we amped up, “Support the Troops.” A fresh batch of bumper stickers rolled off the production line onto cars. If individuals exercised their rights to peacefully protest, we accused them of not supporting the troops. Supporting the troops was about as patriotic as a citizen could get.
Now, for a very good reason, it is time to stop bellowing it as if it is some unified national rallying cry because it is not. It has become a selective partisan tool.
When an honorable, exemplary performing soldier can be publicly defamed merely because he answered the call to tell the truth, especially a truth some do not wish to accept, the whole “Support the Troops” notion went down the drain.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is a Purple Heart recipient and current director of European affairs at the National Security Council (NSC). Vindman has two decades of service to this country. In his current capacity, he was one of a few individuals who listened in on the highly investigated July 25, 2019 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Because of his firsthand knowledge of the phone call, Vindman was subpoenaed to testify before the U S Congress. He complied.
Lt. Col. Vindman could use some troop support. Vindman testified that he had some national issue concerns with some of the conversation during the phone call and passed those concerns up the chain-of-command. His recall of the phone call did not match verbatim the official White House transcript of the call that was released last month. As expected, his testimony did not sit well with some of President Trump’s most ardent defenders.
An attempt has now been made to attack and smear Vindman’s integrity. In particular, a recently retired former Republican congressman, the president’s one time and sometime personal attorney, and a popular conservative television show host on the Fox TV News channel have all publicly cast aspersions on Lt. Col. Vindman’s character, motive, and his loyalty and dedication to this country.
Of course, that is just three voices who have decided to take a proverbial knee to Vindman’s credibility. That in itself is not the problem. The problem is the silence of the millions and millions of troop supporters. When a few American professional athletes decided to make a statement in public protest, they were labeled un-American. America was collectively upset. Where is the outrage towards Sean Duffy, Rudy Giuliani and Laura Ingraham for what they tried to do to an American soldier? Where are the calls for boycotts? Who is supporting this soldier?
The hypocrisy is too much to stomach. Anyone attacking a man who has stood tall and honorably for two decades in defense of this country while defending a man who, on five separate occasions, avoided that same chance to stand should not escape the wrath of those who claim to support the truths.
Veterans Day is just more than a week away. It is a day set aside to honor and thank those who have put on the boots and served and sacrificed. And we will be out there watching parades, listening to speeches and taking advantage of retail discount pricing.
After seeing what is currently happening to an active member of our defense, this whole support and honor bit seems a little shallow. We cannot cloak ourselves in flags and bumper stickers on a few designated days of the year while standing conspicuously silent when real support is needed.
In the name of patriotism, we have had a citizen be told to, “Shut up and dribble” and elected members of congress told to, “Go back to your country.” We brushed that off.
We cannot allow a decorated member of the Army to essentially be told to, “Shut up, and serve.”
