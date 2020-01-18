“Don’t do bad,” I was told. “But, if you do, don’t do it with anyone else,” I was also told. “But, if you do, don’t expect it to remain a secret,” I was finally warned. In other words, do bad by yourself.
Like the stolen secret to the fountain of youth, I have kept that lesson where no one would ever find it. Over time, it has proved to be accurate and has been my foundation for establishing personal relationships. Keep your circle small was another sound piece of learning. The smaller the better. Actually, “The tightest possible circle of friends would be a dot,” he once said.
He being my stepdad, never lied. I can’t decide whether his warning is truth or fact. Or both. As the Senate impeachment trial of the president begins, I could only briefly ponder what if the president had known my stepdad. Undoubtedly, if he had, he wouldn’t be president. A man cannot become president of the United States without a very large circle. If the president is found to have done bad, that will only be possible because he did it with so many others. And so many others are or will talk. And talk.
There are only a couple types of people I find more despicable than a man who will commit a bad deed with you and talk about it later to save his own hide. I hate a rat. I hate a spill your guts, butt-saving, co-conspirator. As opposed to a person who is a mere witness to a bad deed, if I see you do something bad, I can be compelled to witness. If I share in any form of a bad deed, I ain’t saying a word. And if I ever stupidly do bad with an accomplice, I foolishly expect the same.
Lev Parnas is a stinking rat. He is the Ukranian-born, American citizen and associate of Rudy Guiliani, a man of too many distinctions to list. Parnas, after playing a role in the Ukraine quid pro quo scandal, is now making the public interview rounds trying to distance himself from the fray. He wants to break free from the key figures in the ordeal. Well, it is too damn late to recuse himself. This pity-posturing punk makes me almost puke.
I don’t care if Parnas has facts. I don’t care if he is telling the truth. I don’t care if he knows where the proverbial bodies are. If a co-conspirator knows where the bodies are and talks, he or she deserves nothing less than to join them.
Parnas doesn’t deserve the respect of a witness. His credibility is moot. He needs to man up and shut up.
Let the impeachment begin in earnest. We have 100 people trusted with the responsibility to perform this function of government. However, with the mockery of federal representation we have witnessed the past dozen years, we should not hold out any hope of a respectable, fair, fact-finding process. At best, we can only hope this next government circus act of elephants and donkeys and a couple of wolverines has a short run.
Parnas is not alone. He is just the latest to seek public pity. There are several other players who were actively involved. They should not be given one inkling of respectability, either. Witnesses matter. But, all witnesses are not the same.
The American constituency should demand that the greatest scrutiny be given to the credibility of the impeachment process. And less towards the effort to satisfy agenda or provide entertainment.
And to those who may find themselves in such a dilemma whether to talk or not against a friend, what should you do? Follow rule number one. Don’t do bad.
