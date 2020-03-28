Drastic times call for drastic measures. When a rolling, robust economy comes to a suffocating halt, desperate efforts must be made. A week into a national shutdown of our liberties and economy, Congress seems to have put aside its political pettiness to do something unprecedented.
Reminiscent of an old “Oprah Winfrey Show,” the Senate’s unanimous passing of the stimulus bill may have sounded like, “You get a check. You get a check. You get a check.” Finally, after some partisan showboating, the $2 trillion spending package was approved by a 96-0 vote. Democrat and Republican senators voted for it.
The bill is expected to pass in the House and to be signed by the president before it becomes the largest emergency aid legislature in our history. Putting semantics aside, it will mark the first time that welfare spending has topped defense spending.
While time, social distancing and personal responsibility seem to be our bestremedies for battling the coronavirus, we can only hope the national economic package is an adequate antidote for our ailing economy.
When the checks are finally cut, if an individual has filed taxes within the past two years and earned less than a predetermined annual adjusted gross income of $75,000, he or she can expect to receive a payment of $1,200. Individuals earning more than $75,000 but less than $100,000 per year will receive slightly less. There also is an allotment of $500 per child. The payout does not take into account an individual’s need or political ideology. Staunch, bootstrap pulling, principled conservatives and laissez-faire liberals will receive the same welfare amount. If age and income requirements are met, the check will be sent.
This government action is called a stimulus. The primary objective is to breathe some life into our economy that is being choked by the coronavirus crisis. Money will be put into the hands of individuals, businesses, major industries and local and state governments with the intent it will be spent, not hoarded. There is a provision in this bill that will prevent members of government from profiting from any of the programs included in the package. They will have to continue securing financial gains through other government loopholes.
Too many unanswered or currently unanswerable questions loom. Will it be enough to save our economy? Will the stimulus arrive in time to meet its objective? How long can our economy survive a national shutdown? How many businesses will not recover? Will a second infusion of cash be necessary? How is this money going to be recouped?
Just as there is no such thing as a free lunch, there is no such thing as a free stimulus. The government may giveth, but it also taketh. We won’t have to wait too long to find out the true cost of this emergency aid. And we shouldn’t. Once we are collectively back on our respiratory and financial feet, we should repay ourselves and with interest. Most of us will contribute overtime. By merely cashing the checks, we have agreed to pay it back with an undisclosed interest in the form of a tax. In our haste to receive and spend the stimulus checks, we should not be oblivious to the fact that those same 96 senators have already calculated the stimulus repayment costs.
Until we make a full recovery, all we can do is remain a safe distance from each other and wait for the spending spree to reach our door. It is probably a safe bet that for the next few weeks the second most essential service personnel after healthcare providers will be postal carriers.
If there is a glimmer of optimism out there, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox currently share the best record in baseball.
