Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! Actually, not really. One would have to be dumber than Gomer Pyle ever pretended to be to have been surprised or shocked by the Wednesday afternoon siege of the U.S. Capitol by a bunch of misled thugs. Elections have consequences but should never rise to the extent of what occurred.
Although it was disheartening and disappointing to watch, it was not one of our darkest moments. It was more amusing than anything else. After all, it is not as if a bunch of disgruntled, well-informed patriots occupied the U.S. Capitol steps and knelt during the national anthem. Now that would have been surprising.
Who with an inkling of intelligence could not see this coming? The signs have been there for four years. Even before he was elected, candidate Donald Trump said he could shoot a man on Main Street and his minions would still support him. How correct he was. So, how surprising could it be that at his urging, several thousands of his sheep would do the unthinkable? Idiots cloaked in flags and patriotism like the Big Bad Wolf dressed up in grandma’s pajamas to fool Little Red Riding Hood were everywhere. The better to fool some of you, my dear.
Brace yourself, good citizens. There remains plenty of time for Trump terrorists to do more damage. And for him to pardon every one of them. And, possibly, himself. Perish that thought.
What was surprising was the ah ha moment demonstrated during the U.S. Capitol law enforcement’s extraordinary exhibit of restraint against the terrorists. In the face of oncoming menacing, angry Trump terrorists, there was no sense that any officer feared for his or her life. During the past year, we have witnessed law enforcement protect used tire shops with lethal force. Yet, that sense of duty and urgency to protect the House of Representatives, one of our sacred institutions and its occupants, was conspicuously absent. One armed officer could be seen retreating from an approaching thug. This is 2021, not 1954 when four angry Puerto Rican terrorists entered the Capitol and shot five congressmen. Those Puerto Rican terrorists were immediately arrested and charged. They were not allowed to peacefully leave or were escorted out of the building.
While this act of insurrection was conducted by a small number of emboldened Trumpers who made the trek to Washington D.C., the more troubling part is that there are millions and millions of them who didn’t, but who have offered endless, ridiculous excuses for the traitorous conduct.
The entire Trump term has been eerily comparable to a four-year plane ride through heavy turbulence. However, now we can see the runway as we make our final descent into Inauguration Day. But we should remain buckled during the final 11 days until the new administration signals it is safe to move about the country.
What I do find most interesting is that Trump’s fanatics are still carrying and waving flags of the loser. Now that the winner of the 2020 election has been known for more than a month and has been certified by every state in the union and Congress, those Trump 2020 banners should be sent to Africa like tee shorts and other merchandise of the losing World Series team immediately after the final game. Hats, bumper stickers, flags, billboards, all of it. The election is over. 2020 A.D. is over. Trumpism is over. In less than two weeks, the virus that is the Trump administration will be sanitized and eradicated from the White House.
Unfortunately, because of technological advancement, it can never be made to look like it never even happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!