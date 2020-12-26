What a year. More accurately, it is more what a three-fourths year, because January thru mid-March is all a blur. I can’t recall too much of anything before the state’s first temporary stay at home order from March 20 through April 7.
I remember the January death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a couple of family birthdays in January and February and a Chicago outing with a group of kids in early March. Other than that, it is as if the first 10 weeks of this year didn’t happen. I am certain some important events occurred before mid-March, but I would have to do a web search to recall them.
However, since Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued that first state lockdown mandate that wasn’t technically a lockdown in March, it has been nonstop pandemic-monium. We have been consumed with positive test results and death count and the search for a means to stymie the virus. And, in between, we’ve engaged in a national battle of virus believers versus nonbelievers. As we say goodbye to this year, we are still divided by a mask-no mask and a vaccine-no vaccine line. As the year ends with some glimpse of optimism, we cannot ignore some of the irony.
With the recent approval, distribution and implementation of a few vaccines, 2021 looks more promising already. However, it is way too early to put our guards and masks down. But at least with a couple of new vaccines, we have something to be positive about. Ironically, it is literally impossible to not notice that quite a few of the most ardent COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask wearers were first in line to get the vaccine. Proving once again, that even in the midst of life’s most challenging times, humor always finds a way to make an appearance. I cannot remember laughing about anything else this year.
What was never funny is the still undetermined toll this year has taken on our society. No sector has been spared. While the unthinkable number of virus-related deaths continues to climb, the adverse effect on our economy, education and mental health won’t be accurately measurable for a long time to come, if ever. History is going to be very interesting when this is over. More than the history of what the virus did and how it affected us, it will include all the other things good and bad that were overlooked while the virus captured our attention. We even had a presidential election with record-breaking voter turnout. That, too, was affected by the virus. It has caused a large portion of the electorate to be unable to comprehend the results.
It has been quite a few years since I have made a new year resolution. After a lifetime of 100 percent failure rate of making promises to myself that I wasn’t going to fulfill, I gave up. But 2021, I am going to try one more time.
I resolve that if this virus is ever defeated and life returns to our pre-pandemic normal, I will never, ever take for granted the gift of being able to walk anywhere in public without fear or suspicion of my fellow citizen and to just breathe. Or to be able to eagerly and without hesitation grab a stranger’s hand or give or receive a hug. And I certainly will never forget to appreciate the opportunity to walk from my car to reach my destination and not have that feeling that I have forgotten something. Nor will I miss having the debate whether to do the right thing and walk the 200 feet back to my car to get a mask or selfishly just run in really quick and get that one little non-life saving item that wasn’t more important than risking someone else’s health. Come on 2021.
I sincerely wish everyone a hopeful new year.
