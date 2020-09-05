Some things you just know. Like people. There are people we know so well, we could stake our own lives on their character.
We know people who would never hurt a child. We know people who would never run a red light. Who would never take a half-used pencil from a trash can not their own. Who would never underreport their earnings by a single penny. Their integrity would never be in question. We just know.
Then, there are those who fall under the “you never really know” category. You might wager a dollar on them but never your life. And there is the group you would never feel comfortable defending. And, the group of “it is probably true.”
Without question, President Donald Trump falls in the latter category. While I find the latest report of his outright disregard for our deceased military easily believable, it is not easy to ignore as most of his outrageous remarks can be.
To hear that the president referred to our long since deceased military as “losers” and “suckers” is unnerving.
A part of me wants it to be a hoax. How could he think so low of those who gave everything and left it on foreign soil and express it in front of others? While realizing he is capable of feeling that way, having heard him do it directly to a surviving veteran while campaigning to become commander-in-chief still pierced my soul.
During the early stages of the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Trump demonstrated how low he was capable of going when he personally depreciated the military service of former Navy pilot and then Sen. John McCain, a former P.O.W. of five-plus years. Hearing Trump speaking of McCain, saying, “He’s not a war hero. He was a hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured” was certainly enough to derail his campaign. But, it didn’t happen. America gave him a pass. He won.
Years hence as president, he is reported to have referred to World War I soldiers and Marines as losers and suckers because they died in service to this country, even refusing to honor their service with his presence at their final resting place. If that wasn’t low enough, Trump in his quest to have a military parade to honor himself, made it clear that no disabled veterans were to be included because, “No one wants to see that.”
As it is often said, the words of the president matter. They matter to the families of Americans who gave their all and to those who left parts of their bodies and souls on foreign grounds. They matter to those servicemen and women who are lucky enough to return alive. They matter to the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day. It should matter to every American citizen. It should matter that the bravest and best who sacrificed all are ever referred to as anything less than the best of us.
It has become popular and almost faddish to nonchalantly thank a veteran or active member for their service. While the gesture born of national guilt is a far cry from the reprehensible treatment we gave our returning Vietnam War veterans, it is still less than genuine when you thank them for their service by marching in lockstep support of the man who places no value on the life given in defense of all that we stand for.
It has been reported that the president of the United States and commander-in-chief of all U.S. forces said these vile, disrespectful, hurtful things about our deceased veterans. He denies it.
It is enough to derail a campaign. But, it won’t. He will get another pass.
Thank you for your service. Here’s a vote for the person who thinks you are a loser and a sucker.
