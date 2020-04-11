Three weeks into the government stay inside edict, I think I am starting to feel a bit antsy. It has been an experience for the books. I remember the first day of the enforced idleness like it was yesterday. My initial reaction could be bestexplained by paraphrasing the opening stanza from Gloria Gaynor’s hit, “I Will Survive.’’
“At first I was afraid, I was petrified. Kept thinking I could never live without going outside. But then I spend some nights thinking how the governor did me wrong. And I grew strong. And I learned how to get along.”
I have actually gotten along well. I was already quite prepared with essential survival goods when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his first shelter in place order from March 21 thru April 7. There was plenty of oatmeal, peanut butter, Spam, crackers, coffee, whiskey and toilet paper on hand to last at least a month. But, before the first mandate was complete, it was extended through the entire month of April.
That required a mental adjustment. At a minimum, I had to determine what would I need to get through another month.
Trying to be a good citizen by venturing outside only when absolutely necessary has been a challenge. One challenge was determining what is necessary. A couple of trips to the store were to get a few specific items. Without the urging of the supplier, I was conscious of others, by only buying staples in necessary quantities. Often buying one of each item even though a normal spree may have been to buy in multiples.
It quickly became apparent that what may be essential to one may not be to another. Essential means essential. The importance of my eggs, bread, soup, crackers, meat and milk was not the same as the very big screen televisions and bicycles being bought by others. I guess if you’re going to be stuck inside for an unknown duration, you might as well make it as pleasurable as possible. To help take my mind away from the severity of the change in our normalcy, subsequent trips were spent observing the buying exercises of shoppers.
It quickly became a source of entertainment. Hearing the frustration of brand-specific buyers when their preferred choice was not available made for good comedy. I was not let down by the cost-conscious shopper who publicly expressed disgust when noticing that the post-pandemic price of a product far exceeded their previously paid price. Limits on quantities of select products did not always sit well with some practical shoppers. Making additional trips to buy the same item was not ideal to some even with the steady declining price of gas. I purposely avoided the paper products aisle.
Two other observations could not be avoided. The extra effort made by retailers to assuage any customer concerns was noteworthy. Attention to consumer safety was evident. Sanitation and social distancing guidelines to protect staff and shopper were implemented and enforced.
However, the most surprising observation was the respectful behavior of shoppers in general. Everyone seemed to acknowledge the newly established shopping protocol. People kept a safe distance whenever possible. Some even gave an understanding smile to frustrated fellow shoppers. Patience was once again a virtue. Common courtesy was back in style.
One thing is obvious. In these trying times, people appear to be trying. Be it abiding by suggested guidelines, by not panicking or by being more civil, we’retrying. Hopefully soon there will be an end to this crisis and the infringement upon our way of life. Then we can return to normal and treat each other in ways that are not surprising.
For however long we are held hostage, I wish everyone good health, sanity and sustenance.
