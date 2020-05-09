National Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 officially began last Sunday and ends today. The week is designated annually for students, parents and administrators to acknowledge the hard work and contributions teachers make to our education system and to society as a whole. It would be tough to argue that no one appreciates teachers more this year than parents.
Due to unprecedented circumstances, the real appreciation began over eight weeks ago when the normal school year was interrupted by the state’s mandatory closing. Since that time, the expectation of parental involvement has gone from hopeful to no choice. Parents found themselves thrusts into the roles of teachers. An incalculable casualty of the pandemic, parents have had to find unique ways to help their children keep up with academics while trying to maintain their own sanity. No easy task if you have not dedicated your life to it.
Our national public-school system has afforded most children and parents the luxury of putting the responsibility for educating our society into the laps of a few special and specialized people that we call teachers. Those individuals whose passion turned into professionalism supplemented by never ending continuing education and improvement and who make it look so effortlessly.
Then the pandemic hit without much warning. Home became school. When the governor announced back in late March that schools would be closed initially for about 10 days it was not too alarming. It was more like an extended spring break. However, when it was announced that children would not be returning to their schools for the remainder of the academic year, it un-normalized everything.
Not only did the decision require parents to take a more responsible role in their children’s learning, they had to stay in the house with their children 24 hours per day. There was no recess. No time out. No teacher’s assistant. The duty to educate, feed, discipline and motivate their children was suddenly all theirs. There was no time to anticipate this total responsibility that typically occurs during the last week of May. The pandemic hit and parents were told, “You’re it.”
To their credit, teachers did not leave parents completely isolated. Efforts were made to offer assistance via virtual learning. Students were still required to check in and submit schoolwork in a timely manner. Teachers also made themselves available to help when needed. But the onus of making sure each student was motivated and cooperated with the new system was on the parents who were sharing and dealing with the same anxiety at the same time in the same physical environment as their children.
Can you imagine the potential shock to a parent’s nervous system at the realization of being stuck in the same small confines for hours with their own children? Imagine, without any warning, being handed the total responsibility to do what you may have always taken for granted; the education of your child. The idea is tantamount to being told with only an hour’s notice that you are required to perform your own heart transplant. Then again, your own heart surgery might be a more desirable challenge than teaching your own child.
For all the evil this pandemic has unleashed upon us, it has taken the meaning of appreciation to an unprecedented level. Equally to appreciating life, the health crisis has hopefully caused many to really appreciate those who have accepted the undaunted and underappreciated task of educating our society.
When things are back to our new normal, hopefully those parents will find unique ways to thank their children’s past and future teachers for all that they are.
To all those teachers past and present who may have wondered if your efforts, dedication and abilities were appreciated, there is no doubt this year. Instead of an apple, may you receive the equivalent of an orchard.
And if the pandemic continues through the summer and into the start of a new school year, may the appreciation of you match the anxiety of every parent who may be tasked with holding your chalk.
National Teacher Appreciation without a designated beginning or ending date. Now, that is an ideal new normal.
