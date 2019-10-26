An American mother arrested because she could not afford the medical services necessary to prevent her child from doing potential harm to others and then killing himself, is a shameful headline.
Since the Columbine High School Massacre 20 years ago, I have often wondered why parents of child murderers are not charged as accomplices.
When should a parent be arrested for the criminal act of a child?
Isn’t protecting society from a child a top parental priority?
Now that an Indiana mother has been arrested and charged with several counts in connection with her son’s failed school shooting and his successful suicide, it is a real head scratcher.
This mother alerted law enforcement of her son’s intentions in time to prevent anyone else from death.
In December 2018, a 14 year-old Richmond, Ind., kid took a gun to school with the intent to kill some bullies and others. He not only informed his mother of his plans but forced the mother’s boyfriend at gunpoint to drive him to the school. There was a brief shootout at the school with authorities before the kid ended his own life.
No one else was harmed.
Police did a good job minimizing the situation.
Kudos to the mom for doing the right thing. Right?
Not so fast.
Fast forward to October 2019.
Last week, Mary York, the dead boy’s mother, was arrested and charged with one count of dangerous control of a child, four counts of neglect of a dependent and one count of criminal recklessness.
The kid had a record of mental illness. He had been receiving inpatient care. At some point, the mother removed him from the care because of cost. She could no longer afford the care. For that reason, prosecutors basically have charged her with neglect.
Back to my original questions, how many other parents of school shooters have been arrested?
Why were the parents of the Parkland, Fla., school shooter, the Gilroy, Calif., festival shooter, the Normal, Ill., school shooter and so many others never arrested for negligence?
How much responsibility can be attributed to the guardians of kids who decide to kill others?
Mary York admitted she removed her son from mental health care because of the cost.
That should not be the crime.
That an American mother cannot afford much needed mental health services for a child is the actual crime.
In a society as great as ours, if mental illness is to be taken seriously as a national crisis, it should be paid for by our great society.
There are a few select things we are willing to pay for. Education, nutrition, infrastructure and war just to name a few.
The educational health of our society is of great importance to us. Thus, we have a public school system to counter that need.
We have a federal nutrition program to support low income families and farmers.
When our roads and bridges are in dangerous levels of disrepair, we have a process (raise taxes) to cover the cost.
When we wish to impose our form of government on other sovereign nations, we have an unlimited resource of funds.
We don’t arrest parents because they can’t afford to send their children to school or charge educators because they can’t afford to teach.
No parent is arrested because they can’t afford to feed their children.
We don’t arrest farmers who can’t afford to farm.
We don’t arrest road commissioners because they can’t afford to fill potholes, and we don’t arrest soldiers who can’t afford to fight.
We don’t.
We remove those obstacles.
No parent with a child in need of medication or services for mental illness should have to face a choice of not paying for it or face arrest for their child’s potential crime against society.
If mental illness is to be addressed seriously in this country, it needs to be funded, seriously. We cannot afford to keep allowing innocent people to be killed.
All of America could be arrested and charged with 330 million counts for the negligence of a real, definitive, affordable approach to our mental health issue.
Lock us up! Lock us up! Lock us up!
