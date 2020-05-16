It has been two weeks since Illinois has been under a state mandate to wear a mask while in public. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the proclamation that began May 1. It requires all residents age 2 and older to wear a mask whenever in public and when social distancing guidelines cannot be adhered to.
While law enforcement was not expected to hold non-covered faces in violation, the governor did ask residents to hold other noncomplying residents accountable. In a non-confrontational kind of way, of course. I did not think that was a good idea then or now. Whenever non law enforcement citizens began playing law and order, only bad outcomes can be expected. So far, Illinois has been relatively fortunate to avoid violence stemming from citizen accountability policing.
To date, no one has been fatally injured for refusing to wear a mask or while trying to enforce the governor’s policy. Other states have not been so lucky. Across the country there have been reports of various negative responses to its citizen policing efforts. Some resulting in serious injury including death and one incident was more humorous than the response it generated.
In Stillwater, Oklahoma, some retail employees were verbally assaulted and threatened with physical violence after trying to enforce the city’s “required mask” policy. To lessen the potential for violence, the city had to amend its policy from “required” to wear a mask in public to “encouraged” to wear a mask in public.
A Flint, Michigan, retail store security guard was shot and killed after trying to enforce his store’s face covering policy. The 43-year-old employee informed a mother in the store that her child was required to be masked while in the store or she would not be served. The mother took exception to the guard’s intrusion and verbally assaulted and spit on the guard before she drove away. A short time later the woman’s husband and son returned to the store. The son confronted the store employee before fatally shooting him.
A Los Angeles area retail security guard suffered a broken arm after denying two would-be shoppers to remain in the store without face coverings. After being escorted out of the store, one of two brothers hit the guard who fell to the ground suffering a broken arm. After this incident, law enforcement issued an advisory to the public to avoid confrontation with mask non-compliant citizens.
Even when you wear a face covering to follow the letter of the law, it can cause some consternation. In a case that is more humorous than dangerous, a San Diego County man was photographed wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood while shopping. It happened just one day after San Diego County health officials “ordered” all residents to wear a mask in public. The COVID-19 conscious man has not been identified but authorities are looking into the matter. A rewording of the mask policy may be in order.
In the name of public safety, some people are taking the role of their brother’s keeper a little too literally. While that notion may be commendable, every brother doesn’t want to be kept. Common sense must prevail. Even if it is your responsibility to enforce an employer’s public health policy, if you are not making at least seven times more than the second highest earner, you might want to consider using more finesse than force. And if it you are not on the payroll, consider your own safety first before doing someone else’s job.
The risk of potentially contracting a virus should not put you in a position of probable physical harm. If wearing a mask gives you a sense of security and protection from a virus, think how much safer you maybe if your lips remain closed.
