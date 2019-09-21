For the record, I don’t give a Norway rat’s tail about the upcoming Canadian election. Nope, not one bit. The election itself was foreign to me until the latest manufactured scandal involving Canada’s incumbent prime minister crossed our northern border.
Oh my goodness! Did you hear Prime Minster Justine Trudeau wore blackface? Actually, it was “brownface,” but if you’re hell bent on being offended, it could have been “pinkface” and happened yesterday. It appears some people might be outraged, including some U.S. citizens.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seeking re-election. He is 47 years old. What he has or has not accomplished during his current term is as foreign to me as the French language some Canadians speak. Apparently, I am not alone. However, what we have learned is about 20 years ago, he was a private school teacher. He was 29 years old. For some understandable reason, he participated in an Arabian Nights-themed gala as none other than the fictional character and everyone’s favorite Arabian, Aladdin. Fictional and Arabian, hold onto that info.
Aladdin is fictional. Whether the character is based on an actual person of Middle Eastern descent is unknown. What is not fictional is people from the Middle East typically have brown skin. That probably has a lot to do with the abundance of year round sunlight.
So, if you were going to portray an Arabian character, any attempt at realism would have to include darkening your skin, especially if you are Canadian white. On the other hand, if you are Will Smith, an American actor with natural brown skin who played in the recent movie adaptation of “Aladdin,” the makeup was done by professionals for filming purposes.
It probably is safe to assume Justin Trudeau, the teacher, applied his own brown makeup to his face and neck. And, of course, someone took pictures for the school’s yearbook. All seemingly harmless stuff. That is until someone some many years later wants to make it a political issue. And that is to be expected.
Meanwhile, down here in the states, the controversy has resonated with some of our citizens. Why? Because they can make it so. How could a head of state have not considered the ramifications of his actions about 20 years ago? Especially when that youngster was the oldest son of one of the country’s most revered leaders. How could he have been so stupid? How could he do something so offensive?
The man has apologized to his constituency for his historical blunder. He now understands the error of his behavior and the potential consequences. He has admitted wearing dark makeup on other occasions. Once, in a talent show, he performed a Jamaican folk song and wore dark makeup. Again, Jamaicans are people of color. I don’t know if any Jamaicans have been offended.
Trudeau says he is really sorry. He feels he should have known back then what he knows now. Don’t we all wish we were smarter back then? That should be the end of the story. But, it is not. He has some south-of-his-border critics to appease.
Hogwash. If Trudeau had worn blackface to a public outing last week, it would not have done one thing to offend any United States citizen. That is unless a citizen just wanted to be offended and gave the act permission to do so.
I don’t recall any outrage when two black actors wore “whiteface” to play two white girls in the movie, “White Chicks.” There should have been, though. Not because of the cultural appropriation of whites, but because of the stupidity of the move.
My fellow Americans: We need to stay in our own lane. Mind our own business. Keep our petty weaknesses close to the vest. We do not get to vote in Canada. We have no authority to set policy beyond our northern border. Below our southern border, maybe. OK, definitely we do, but Canada is off limits.
There might be a definitive reason why more people do not run for public office. History. Especially, photographed history.
