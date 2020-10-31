No civilized society can exist without a system of rules to regulate behavior. Laws are established or implemented for just that purpose. Some long term, some temporary.
Curfews, for example, are often instituted to control behaviors that are a threat to public safety. For the most part, to quell civil unrest, most citizens support temporary curfews. Other temporary measures, maybe not so much.
Earlier this week, in the interest of public health, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a mitigation order to ban indoor dining and drinking of retail establishments. Many of the most ardent supporters of law and order have openly defied his order. Granted, some of the mitigation requirements make absolutely no sense. Such as requiring bars to close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., which is arbitrary at best.
The governor offers no explanation for this. He does not provide evidence that the virus is nocturnal or that humans are more susceptible to the virus late night and early morning. No standing indoors or outdoors while waiting to be seated? Is there a third option?
Each party is now required to have a reservation. Family style diners that have always welcomed walk-in guests are suddenly to implement a foreign formal policy? That is an unfair burden to put on the business and unrealistic expectation for customers to comply.
The mitigation mandate is an intrusion based on conjecture. However, the governor’s order is a law. We either abide by it or we are no better than the protesters who impede vehicle traffic, block hospital entrances, smoke within 15 feet of a public entrance or refuse to comply with a law enforcement directive. We cannot justify violating an order based on personal benefit or loss.
Defiantly, restaurants and bars have decided to continue to operate as normal. Understandably, their economic survival is at risk. With winter fast approaching, it is not feasible to expect patrons to endure a few hours out in the cold and snow just to drink or eat. That would be inhumane. Interestingly retailers who are blatantly ignoring the governor’s mandate have found support from some municipal leaders.
Ironically, some of those municipal leaders who support and agree with retailers that diners should not be forced to eat outdoors in the cold of winter, do not extend that same compassion to the homeless who are forced to live outdoors in the winter. Nor would they support any defiance of a municipal ordinance that prohibited the homeless from temporary shelter offering warmth, safety and dignity.
Are we a law and order society? Most citizens would say they support rules of order. This is until it affects them personally and more so, financially.
Law and order is not as rigid as it sounds. It is not black and white. In our society it has more exceptions than the written English language. We need to look only at our judicial system. Identical crimes or violations of order by separate individuals do not always result in same consequences. There are mitigating circumstances.
Are the retailers who continue to operate in defiance of the governor’s orders criminals? No. At least not until it is time for any state license renewal and they discover that the governor may have been making a list.
I wish success to all the retailers who are put in such an unenviable position. And to all the diners who don’t think they should have to or could wait outside in freezing weather to enjoy and perfectly cooked pork chop. However, it beats being a homeless person who has adapted to being outside in sub-zero temperatures all night long waiting for the sun to appear. At least the diners have municipal advocates.
