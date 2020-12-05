The check is in the mail. That used to be a pretty good means to buy some time, especially if you were a little shorthanded. As a result, a lot of unfair criticism was levied against the postal service because of delinquent debtors. However, that all changed when debt paying could be done with electronic checks. The most popular lie of the day had lost its luster.
“I’m sorry” is now the biggest, easiest and most often told lie of convenience. There was a time when just about every personal dispute could be resolved quickly with a simple, “I’m sorry.” If you got in some fisticuffs with a friend, forgot a special date in your relationship, spilled the last carton of milk, it all could be forgiven with a quick apology, sincere or not. But, too many times the gesture is used to make a problem go away without the offender suffering any consequences. Some people have perfected the apology.
No where do we see the blatant misuse of I’m sorry more than in the political arena. Elected officials when challenged with accountability of an obvious discretion, offer a quick “I’m sorry.” This is expected to suffice. And, more times than not, it seems to work. Officeholders count on voters having short memories.
The abuse of the term never has been more evident than right now. During the recent uptick in COVID-19 positive test results, several state and local jurisdictions issued mitigation efforts requiring constituents to comply with lockdowns and more stringent social distancing guidelines. Unfortunately, the last major holiday was adversely affected by such measures. In the interest of public safety, families were asked to limit house guests during Thanksgiving. Or to postpone travel and refrain from going out in public as much as possible. Many citizens adhered to the warnings.
In California alone, Gov. Gavin Newsom; Mayor London Breed, of San Francisco; Mayor Sam Liccardo, of San Jose; and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl all hailed the importance of residents following the latest COVID-19 restrictions. And each of them blatantly ignored their own public outing edicts and either dined indoors or were entertained in some other public venue.
Likewise, Mayor Michael Hancock, of Denver, traveled to Mississippi for Thanksgiving Day to spend the holiday with his wife and daughter after urging citizens of the Mile High City to stay at home for the holiday.
And Mayor Steve Adler, of Austin, Texas, even recorded a stay at home message, citing the potential dire consequences if residents ignored his warning. He made the recording while he was entertaining in Mexico. Adler went to Mexico after attending the wedding reception of his daughter with 20 guests in Texas while the city was under a 10-person gathering limit.
Closer to home, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico flew to Florida with his wife and children to attend a wedding with more than 50 unmasked guests. Chirico is an advocate for mask-wearing and social distancing for his constituency. His defense of his actions was a self-imposed quarantine upon his return to Illinois.
When confronted with their blatant privileged hypocrisy, all of the abovementioned stewards of public safety issued the obligatory, “I’m sorry.” And that is it. Nothing more to be expected. There is no risk of them losing their livelihoods for potentially becoming a spreader of the virus. Unlike private businesses who violate municipal orders and might be threatened with fines or business license interruptions, the politicians’ paychecks are not in jeopardy. They are free to continue to bark out commands with which they have no intention to comply.
The consequence for violating public trust, especially during a once-in-a-lifetime health crisis, should require more than a disingenuous apology and more than a proverbial slap on the wrist.
When politicians say they are sorry for intentionally committing a public trust violation, I’m sorry, duly elected representatives, I’m not buying it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!