Of all the political rhetoric spewed about this past week, it is hard to pick a favorite or least favorite. There have been so many telling comments made, repeated and denied, it was impossible to keep up with them all. Of course, a few manage to make it to the forefront.
The “Send her back” mantra, that originated from a presidential tweet and made its collective rendition at a big political rally, is, by far, the most talked about controversy of the week. While it might have been the most stupid thing uttered en masse in a long time, it was not what I found most telling about us as a civilized people.
The invitation to leave America made to American citizens by American citizens is not new. That notion of ignorance has been around long before any of us have been around. But many of us are old enough to remember just a few decades ago when it was quite the American thing to do to tell anyone we did not agree with to leave America. Evidence of lack of love for country was unnecessary. You just bellowed it to make yourself feel more patriotic.
Today is lacking proof that we have really evolved civilly or politically.
We hear something said by someone we think is important or popular and we go with it. Yet, when challenged, instead of accepting the critique or correction, we extend the invitation to go away, just leave us to our ignorance.
Of all the stupid, erroneous things being shared about one particular U.S. congresswoman, one really took the cake.
Ilhan Omar is a qualified and elected congresswoman from Minnesota. She also is one of four first-term women of Congress who have been critical of the president and the status quo of how our government works. Their outspokenness have even drawn the ire of their own party leadership.
Omar is an American citizen who came to this country legally as a child from Somalia. Because of her outspokenness, she has particularly drawn the attention of the president.
It was his tweet suggesting that she and her three cohorts dubbed “The Squad” leave the country.
It was the kindling to this weeks political campfire. At his next political rally, it had become a full-blown, out-of-control inextinguishable flame.
President Donald Trump has tossed about a lot of mischaracterized information about Omar.
He has accused her of not loving America.
He accused her of supporting a terrorist group.
He accused her of calling his supporters ignorant.
He flat out lied about her.
Of all of the blatant lies the president has said about the congresswoman and that have been repeated by his followers, it is the statement about ignorance that seems to have been brushed aside.
Omar comes from an educated family. She appreciates education and the dissemination of facts. In a recent interview, she made a statement about the ignorance of many people in this country when it pertains to our refugee resettlement program.
The president took her statement to his base. Only he delivered it out of context saying she said, ‘that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country.” Omar meant the pervasiveness of ignorance in this country about a particular subject.
She did not say ignorance is pervasive in this country. That is what is ironic. She could have and she would have been absolutely right.
But, by accepting the president’s intentional misinterpretation of her remark as fact, it became part of the call for her to leave her home.
The mere thought of telling a fellow American to leave his or her home because we don’t agree with them is the absolute definition of pervasive ignorance.
Don’t get mad. Don’t be ignorant. Ask a local eighth-grader what the Constitution says.
