Unlike sports fans allegiances that have very distinct dissimilarities, political party affiliations have no discernible differences. None. The various distinctions between sports fans are obvious. For instance, Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans are rabid enthusiasts. Fans of both teams are anxiously awaiting the return of play.
But, there is one glaring, obvious difference between Cubs and White Sox fans: intelligence. I gladly will entertain this debate 10 games into the salvaged season and especially if both teams are playing in the same division, as is being considered.
Politically, I find there is nothing that really separates a Democrat from a Republican. Once in power, if left held unaccountable by the media, the controlling or majority party will conduct itself similarly to the minority party while spinning its biases to justify its actions. While I contend there are no political ideological differences, there is a very obvious common characteristic: hypocrisy.
Nothing could more validate my long-held belief that power is the most definitive and identifiable political trait and not the color of the political necktie it wears than a recent media captured abuse of power by a member of a controlling party. Right here at home in the middle of a crisis, different party, same arrogance.
Illinois has been under a shelter-in-place status since mid-March. To help defeat the pandemic virus, every Illinois resident was advised to use his or her best judgement to limit public appearance. Basically, we were asked to avoid going out unless it was most essential to sustain life and then to use extreme caution whenever staying inside was not an option. Many were asked to stop going to work, stop going to school, stop going to church, stop entertaining, stop visiting family and to refrain from nonessential travel. Most Illinoisans complied.
When it was discovered all residents of the state might not have adhered to the governor’s “All in Illinois” essential travel initiative, political arrogance reared its head. During a recent daily briefing, Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked if and why members of his family might have been traveling during the essential-travel-only proclamation.
The governor actually was asked a series of questions regarding his wife’s out-of-state travel. A reporter asked, “Where is the First Lady? Is she accompanied by a state security detail? Has she engaged in nonessential travel? What is your response to people who say the stay-at-home order and nonessential travel bans aren’t abided by your family?”
In true nonpartisan fashion, Pritzker’s immediate and expected political response was to challenge the veracity of the reporter while ignoring the facts, saying, “Well, first of all, what I want to say is that in politics, it used to be that we kept our families out of it. My official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question. It’s inappropriate, and I find it reprehensible, honestly, that a reporter wrote a story about it.”
Wrong, Governor. The questions were valid and fair. Your family members are residents of the state. Members of your family are kept out of politics when their behavior is kept within the lines of the law. They must be included in the “All in Illinois” initiative. They are not exempt from legitimate scrutiny. You can’t treat the rest of the state like stepchildren with a different set of rules.
To his credit, the governor did not call it fake news or castigate the entire media industry as enemy of the state. He merely forgot politics doesn’t come with as many exceptions as the English language.
And while giving the reporter kudos for asking a series of tough questions, one question would have sufficed. “Who do you think you are, Donald Trump?”
