It is less than two weeks from Christmas. Normally, I would be in an I-can’t-wait-for-it-to-be-over mood. But a funny thing happened on the way to just another day this week.
For as long as I can remember, Christmas has been a struggle. Since it is only seasonal and does not last very long, there has never been a need to address the issue. It has been much easier to make sure I never pass a Salvation Army Red Kettle without dropping in something and to just play Christmas nice, especially when so many children are in my daily goings on.
I don’t dislike Christmas. I actually have a couple of favorite holiday songs and I really enjoy seeing people who do like the holiday. It is comparable to enjoying knowing people who love and are passionate about their work.
Recently, I have taken some baby steps. Last year, I was touched by the gift of an ornament, and for the first time in more than 30 years, I put up a Christmas, albeit a fake one. This year another gift has found my way and has put a positive spin on Christmas. I haven’t decided whether to put the tree up again, but the doldrums of the holiday seem a little less.
A friend posted on social media a suggested list of Christmas gifts. It did not include any of the latest and most popular digital gadgets, toys, automobiles or fashion. It was a list of eight simple gestures of kindness. It required no shopping, standing in long lines, no wrapping and no gift receipts for returns. Each gift was certain to be the right size, color and style.
His stress-free Christmas gift suggestions were:
Take someone to church.
Help someone register for college or vocational school.
Help someone get a library card.
Help someone register to vote.
Take someone to the doctor.
Volunteer with someone at a homeless shelter.
Call or visit a friend with no family or invite them out for a meal.
Go to a health club with a friend.
Upon repeated review, I could easily do six of the eight. Maybe not by the 25th of the month, but I can certainly give throughout the course of the entire year. If a holiday was all year long, there would be no opportunity for me to catch the seasonal blues. And this list seems like the perfect antibiotic.
I did tell the friend what a great gift-giving idea I think this is and suggested he add four more and make it the new Twelve Days of Christmas list. Even in this great economy, who has $38,000 to spend on 12 items? I am debating whether I will invest 15 minutes and snap together my fake tree this year. I do know the one ornament I received last year will hang prominently above my TV.
More than ever, this year when I say I don’t need or want anything (not even a 24-roll pack of specific brand of toilet paper) for Christmas, it will be because I have already received eight gifts.
As always, to those of you who really enjoy the Christmas season, may it be the best and most enjoyable one ever. And to those of you who may not be so inclined to do the holiday thing, I have permission to pass my friend’s gift suggestions forward. If you have four more gifts of kindness ideas to add to this list, please pass them along.
Ron Jackson is a regular columnist for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at rjackson@daily-journal.com
