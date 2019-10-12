Of all the incredible qualities that humans possess, forgiveness has remained beyond my reach. Love and faith, I can comprehend. Forgiveness, not at all.
After more than two weeks of genuine effort to understand the concept of forgiveness, I still can’t.
An earnest conversation on the topic began after the trial of a Dallas police officer who was found guilty of murdering a man in his own home.
At the conclusion of the trial, some members of the dead man’s family openly forgave the convicted shooter.
The public outpouring of forgiveness overshadowed the guilty ruling and sentencing.
The victim’s brother not only forgave the murderer, he gave her a hug.
During his impact statement, the youngest brother said he did not want the murderer to serve time. Instead, he wished her no ill will and hoped she would find a way to give her life to Christ. He also expressed his love for her as his faith mandates.
It was somewhat shocking to watch the hug seen around the world.
Never in multiple lifetimes could I ever do such a thing under the same situation.
I was so assured, I issued a warning to my family that if ever the opportunity presented itself for them to forgive someone for my undeserved murder, I would find a way to return and ruin their lives.
Or if anyone of them publicly forgave anyone else for taking the life of any sibling in a similar fashion, their lives would never be the same.
They would just have to forgive for what I might do.
The issue of forgiveness is not new to me.
The same questions I have now were asked more than 50 years ago. Wanting to know why and how it is possible to forgive someone for an intentional act once got me removed from a Sunday morning learning group.
I actually think I was kicked out of the group because the group leader felt his authority was being questioned or because he had no clue how to answer.
I really wanted to know the answer.
I never got it.
And I was never allowed to return to that group.
Apparently, I was not forgiven.
Fifty years later, I posed the same questions.
This time, I received a plethora of responses I found to be genuine.
Forgiveness is a concept.
I get that. To each his own.
Every person who took the time to share with me their understanding did so in a manner I could digest.
There was no mandate to forgive.
There were no condescending edicts.
There was no one way to do it.
The bottom line was that each person who shared an experience of forgiveness benefited from the act.
True forgiveness had nothing to do with the offender nor even mattered if the offender knew he or she was forgiven. This time, I was not kicked out of the discussion.
I actually learned a lot.
Mostly, I learned about other people and their unique abilities to do something I could not.
One of the world’s greatest proponents of forgiveness, Mahatma Gandhi said, “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute to the strong.”
I can only assume the antiviolence activist felt that way after he was assassinated.
Any desire and ability to forgive still is a work in progress.
It is not only murder or any other heinous act that I would find unforgivable.
Intentional littering is unforgivable.
Now, I would never ruin your life for littering, but should I ever win the lottery and I see you litter on public property, you can bet I would track down your residence and spend a considerable amount of dollars to have a garbage truck dump a full load on your property.
Yes, I am weak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!