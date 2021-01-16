America the beautiful ain’t right now. Two weeks before the prom the country’s face has suffered an unfathomable case of acne. As more information becomes available, we learn that the damage more resembles a cancer. A cancer inflicted upon us by a big basket of deplorables masquerading as patriots. Citizens who have verbally championed themselves as “law and order” types and backers of law enforcement have exhibited lawlessness of the highest order and assaulted law enforcement.
There is no nice way to put it. What we witnessed Jan. 6 was terrorism of the worst kind. American on American crime. We should respond as expeditiously as we did when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and when Al-Qaeda attacked New York and Washington D.C.
One week from the inauguration of the next duly elected president, we are bracing for a war. Twenty thousand National Guard troops are bracing to engage in a potential war against a domestic enemy. If this group of traitors follows through on their reported threats, there should be no less recourse but to extinguish the threat in real military fashion. An enemy of the state is an enemy. Because they may wrap themselves in our flag should warrant no leniency in our defense.
The attack on our democracy was not carried out by some ragtag outfit. This was a longtime planned execution incited by the president. The president of the United States having been impeached a second time in his only term spearheaded this insurrection. His guilt is to be determined by the Senate. Even if he again finds partisan acquittal and leniency, it will not change the hard facts known to the public. He has led them astray with the lie that the election he lost was rigged. He alone has the influence of his followers. He could thwart any further conflict. He won’t.
The legislature must deal with the president’s unforgivable transgressions. Our Department of Defense must deal with the insurgents. In short order. It is highly questionable how the initial attack on the U.S. Capitol was successful. There is no way that a group of violent civilians should have been allowed to breach security. And once they did, they should not have been allowed to live to flaunt their defiance. How could it happen that thousands of combatants attack our federal government and suffer not one death at the hand of our defense? Not one. Law enforcement assaulted, injured and killed and the enemy was allowed to walk away? The vice president and other legislative members were targeted for harm and the enemy was allowed free reign to destroy property and leave on their own power? How emboldened they must have been to attack one of the most surveilled facilities in the world without concealing their identities.
If is even more disturbing as we learn more about this domestic enemy. Current and former law enforcement, current elected officials, military veterans and possibly active military, attorneys, all who have taken the oath to defend this country, as well as business professionals among them. These were not just some rambunctious, overzealous teenagers or social misfits. They are not patriots. They and their enablers are all the worst kind of citizen. They are the kind who decided to takeover the country instead of dealing with their unfounded grievances the way the system was designed.
Law and order is not selective. It must be applied across the board. No individual or group is above the law. Mob violence is not a protected form of protest. It is not protest at all. It is a crime when groups like Antifa or Black Lives Matter commit violent, nonpeaceful crimes. It is an even greater crime when those who have pledged allegiance to the president turn against the country.
The inauguration is just a few days away. We need a makeover pronto. We the people can’t allow any enemy to keep us from looking our most beautiful.
