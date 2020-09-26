The streets of Kankakee are hot. Stay alert. Protect your children. Protect the elderly. Protect yourself.
That is the current unofficial gun violence alert for residents in some parts of the city. The nightly gunfire to which we have become immune has seemingly become more critical. Bullets are finding more targets, some resulting in fatalities.
The violent crime in the city of Kankakee has gotten out of hand. Fortunately it is confined to particular parts of the city. Unfortunately, that is because it is allowed to fester there.
For too long, the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue has been allowed to remain an epicenter for criminal violence. While it may appear it has been more noticeable in the past few years, it has gone unchecked for over a decade. I lived in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue for more than half of the past 10 years. The nuisance in the 400 block was prevalent then. My address was once mistaken for a cause of a citizen’s report of criminal activity. I politely informed the officer he was one block off.
For one particular block to remain a hotbed of criminal activity for more than a decade is a blatant message that it is OK. The perpetrators got that message long ago. The law-abiding residents who are at their wits’ end got that message long ago. A message that criminal activity, especially violent activity, will be permitted to persist in a certain area can come only from one source: the local government.
There are several other blocks in the city that such a blatant threat to public safety would not be tolerated. The incessant criminal activity found in that particular block of South Lincoln Avenue would never be allowed to exist even for a week on the block of any city alderman, past or present. None.
While some streets beyond the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue are experiencing some recent gun violence, our local elected leadership finds debating and denying the dignity of our homeless population a more pressing issue.
It should not take a month to decide that unfortunate citizens don’t deserve at least the bare minimum comfort and safety during our harshest months. Just as it should not take more than a decade to permanently rid a chronic violent nuisance.
The escalation of Kankakee gun violence from nightly noticeable to hot lies directly at the foot of local government. Law-abiding residents who have done everything within their legal ability cannot be expected to do more. Some residents have gone above and beyond their citizen duty and spoken out, only to have their safety compromised. Asking citizens to further jeopardize their safety by becoming witnesses is not a fair burden to put on good people. Especially when witnesses are not afforded the same rights and protections as defendants.
A recent community gathering called for a collected front to combat the gun violence. While well attended by well-meaning officials and residents, no immediate solution could be expected to result from one meeting. Just over 48 hours after that community meeting, another gun fatality occurred in the same ward where the gun violence has been allowed to proliferate.
The city of Kankakee must go after criminal behavior with the same fervor it does to keep homeless from public sight. Homeless accommodations should not warrant more government action than a residence known for harboring criminals.
The city has decided that dollars trump dignity. While considering the potential threat that a homeless presence would present to the downtown economic revitalization, it should note that it is not the homeless who are shooting up the neighborhoods.
Pretty painted bike paths and river walk plans may be politically prudent efforts to attract new people to our city. But those efforts should not come before any efforts to protecting people who are already there.
We are not moving forward.
