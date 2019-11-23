Racism exists. Racism stinks. Racism also is real and imaginary.
Like the little boy who cried wolf too many times, real cries of racism risk falling on deaf ears after too many first resort accusations are found unsubstantiated. In particular, when an incident is played out in full view of nearly 70,000 witnesses and millions more on live television and recorded for all posterity, to make a ridiculous racial claim is insulting.
Last week during the closing seconds of an NFL game, a skirmish broke out between two opposing players. As to be expected, adrenaline fueled teammates joined in the melee. One player escalated the antics by pulling the helmet off the head of an opposing combatant. They were no longer mere football players at this point. The helmet wielding player swung with the obvious intent, not alleged, to do serious bodily harm to the disadvantaged adversary. The helmet made contact with the unprotected opponent’s head. Fortunately, that player was not severely harmed.
The incident has been replayed countless times since. The NFL took immediate action and handed out several penalties including one immediate and indefinite suspension to the player who used the helmet as a weapon. Less severe financial penalties were imposed on other players who subsequently joined the brawl.
Looking objectively at the fight, one clearly could see overzealous grown men acting like children. Nothing more. Subjectively, it has been turned into a race issue. Yes, a black and a white player were the initial combatants. Yes, the black guy used the helmet as a weapon to inflict harm on a white player. Yes, black and white teammates from both teams joined in to exact revenge or to de-escalate the matter. Because two people in conflict are of different ethnicity, it doesn’t automatically equate racial discord or motivation.
If an adult is stupid enough to commit an act of violence in front of even one witness, he or she deserves no sympathy. However, there has been no national debate about the adult who was unable to control his anger that resulted in serious violence. No, the debate has been about the disparity in penalties given to the two initial brawlers. The helmet/weapon wielding fighter was given the harshest financial consequence. Yet, subsequent debates on the matter have focused on the fact the most severely punished individual was black. To date, the white player who received the blow to the head has not even been penalized with the league’s $35,000 minimum fine for fighting during a game.
A charge of racism can’t be fairly levied against the NFL for its severe punishment of the black guy who brought a helmet to a wrestling match with a white guy while completely ignoring the fact a black guy hit a defenseless white guy with a helmet during the same wrestling match. This crying wolf incident had nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with minimizing violent behavior. If a white player had hit a black player with a helmet, we would be discussing transferring ownership of half the NFL teams to minorities.
One week later, the punished black player is attempting to mitigate his actions by claiming his violent response was provoked by the white player’s use of a racial slur. Number one, it is a week late. Too late for such contrived crap. Number two, that claim is a purely lawyer induced insult to decent people all over this country. Number three, if the claim was true, mere words do not give cause for a person to assault with a deadly weapon. And, a 6-foot-4-inch tall, 270-pound man swinging a helmet constitutes a deadly weapon. You just don’t hit in response to words.
I won’t entertain any debate about my certainty I would not have done something similar if in the same situation. I have been called the N-word in its purist form several times. I did not resort to violence. I tightened my cheeks and went to my room. There is zero chance I ever would entertain the thought of being violent toward my mother.
Now, if someone, even my mother, was to ever call me a Republican or Democrat and a helmet was within reach, well, that is a different breed of insult. Those are justifiable fightin’ words.
The real sad truth is if this same talented football player had hit a woman with a helmet, there would be no lengthy suspension to debate, and America would not be talking about it one week later.
