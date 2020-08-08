Democrat presidential nominee, Joe Biden is going to choose a black female running mate. We can expect to learn her identity soon. Content of her character be damned.
The choice for his ticket mate has to be black and female. At least that is all the public is being told. Imagine if any other candidate publicly announced that a running mate would be chosen solely on the basis of race and gender. Forget about any other candidate. What if the incumbent announced that his running mate would have to remain a white male? We all know how well that would go over.
President Donald Trump is often accused of appealing to a specific segment of society. When his “base” is mentioned, we all know what that implies. If it is wrong for him to pander to a voting block based on race, Biden’s blatant race and gender based hiring practice should not go unchallenged.
We can’t have it both ways. If an employer cannot establish a workforce based on color or gender that would best serve to achieve its goals, the potential president of the United States should not be given a pass.The often-touted Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits such. Race and gender are just a couple of factors potential employers may not use in its hiring practices.
Certainly, this a calculated risk the challenger feels he must take to have a chance to win the presidency. The next election is all about giving voters who may feel disenfranchised a reason to vote. Because apparently, deciding who will determine the direction of our country for the next few years cannot be important enough to participate in the process. Some citizens need a special reason to vote.
The choice of vice president must be at least 35 years old and born in the United States. That is it. The VP candidate must meet the exact qualifications to be president in order for a smooth transition into the top job if the president cannot compete the term. And hopefully securing the party dominance for terms to come. It is hoped that the running mate would espouse some of the same ideology as the president.
History has shown us that former vice presidents do not always follow lock step with their predecessor’s agenda or leadership style. While choosing a running mate may be one of the most important decisions a presidential candidate has to consider to get elected, it is far from the most important decision a president may be faced with making.
Outside of choosing to go into an unnecessary war, I can think of no more important decision a president may make than nominating a Supreme Court Justice. A running mate is a four to eight-year decision. A justice choice is a lifetime position often resulting in decades of service society-molding decisions.
Currently there are two Supreme Court justices in their 80’s. One is close to 90. There are six males and three females. The next president may have the opportunity to replace a minimum of two seats on our highest court. Those choices should never be made based on race or gender. Should Joe Biden become the next president and given the task of filling a high court seat, will he also deem it necessary to make race and gender a primary factor?
Joe Biden was 21 years old when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous, “I Have a Dream” speech from which came one of his most memorable quotes: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Nearly 60 years later, we are not that nation yet. Biden should point out the character of his choice that voters many not be aware of. Tell us what we can’t see. And let us judge him and his choice by that.
