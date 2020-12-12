It’s done. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. It is time to officially move forward. Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
Instead of entertaining any frivolous notion of a reversal of the election, our attention should now be directed towards holding the new president accountable for his campaign promises. In particular, the makeup of his administration will provide us the confidence we need going into the new year and beyond.
Long gone should be the nepotism and lackeyism we witnessed that was used to fill the ever-revolving leadership roles of the outgoing administration. Biden has promised to assemble his administration’s leadership staff that reflects the country as opposed to looking like a genealogy tree.
There must be a clear definition of what “look like the country” means. Will the Biden staff not be selected based on competency and strict loyalty to the rule of law? Or will if be put together based on ethnicity and gender? Will he choose and nominate the best qualified person for each position, or will he select personnel to satisfy a debt to special interest groups with self-serving agendas?
We are still a month away from Inauguration Day and there have already been demands made by individuals and organizations that Biden select officeholders based on race and gender. Not only is that the epitome of racism and sexism, it is illegal. No such practice should ever be considered anywhere, especially from the highest office in the land.
It may be too late. One of the president-elect’s first tasks was to choose the next defense secretary. The defense secretary office is a civilian position. He chose a recently retired Army general who will require a waiver because he has not been retired long enough to qualify as a civilian. Any former military nominee is required to have at least seven years removed from active duty to assume a civilian leadership role. Gen. Lloyd Austin has not been out of the Army for seven years. However, that should not be a big deal. A recent precedent has already been established. An exemption was made for a similar recently retired general to serve as defense secretary for the Trump administration.
Biden’s nominee, a four-star general, comes highly recommended and was chosen by Biden based on their prior relationship during the Obama tenure. However, there has been pressure from some race specific factions that the position be filled by a black American. Biden has met with leaders of the NAACP to discuss the position. He has also received input from the Congressional Black Caucus to nominate a Black person to head the Defense Department and Justice Department.
Candidate Joe Biden campaigned to be president of the entire United States. He must now serve as promised. Every decision is expected to be made in the best interest of the country and not to appease selective agendas. Pandering to any one group alienates all others. The NAACP and Congressional Black Caucus are constituency specific. They do not advocate for all of the country.
The noise surrounding Biden’s cabinet and White House staff picks is only heard when the nominee is not a white male. Race and gender should not be a job qualifier or a news item. The next president must not succumb to the belief that only those who more closely relate to some of society can best serve that segment. That is pure fallacy. Women don’t always operate in the best interest of most women. Blacks in position of influence don’t always function to ensure betterment of all Blacks. And if women and Blacks did work for the sole benefit of those who look like them, that would be un-American. At a point when establishing credibility is paramount, Biden cannot align himself with such nonsense.
Be America’s president. We need one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!