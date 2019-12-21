Growing older and getting old are not the same. I cannot deny I am growing older but readily refuse to admit I am getting old. Even after taking one of those aging indicator surveys and scoring pretty high on the affirmative, I still refuse to accept the results.
Some of the suggested indicators of being old are debatable. Forgetting people’s names is not a sign of getting old. I’ve forgotten names of people immediately after being introduced to them. Not knowing any songs in the current top 10 doesn’t mean you’re old. It merely means there isn’t any music being made that’s worth listening to. Avoiding lifting heavy things aren’t due to back concerns or that you’re old. It means you are smarter and have grandkids for that. Choosing clothes and shoes for comfort rather than style doesn’t mean you are old. It means you don’t have anyone you need to impress. Being told off for politically incorrect opinions is not a sign of getting old. It means the same as dressing comfortably over style. And complaining about rubbish on television does not mean you are old. It is a fact that even with over 500 channels, there is nothing but rubbish on television most of the time.
I know old. My mom was always old. Even when she wasn’t that old. However, she did old things as long as I can remember. And I swore I would never do some of the old people things she did. In particular, her first read of the newspaper was always the obituary page. I never knew the fascination with monitoring the local death report. I have been reading newspapers since age 12 and I have never read the obituary page. My reasoning always was that none of my friends were old enough to be in it anyway.
Time sure changes things. It wasn’t some funny survey that convinced me that I am old. It was the realization that in less than six months I have had to accept that finality of more people who have left indelible marks on my life than I have met new people worth remembering their names.
Time teaches you things. It is not the places you’ve seen, the money you’ve spent, the beer you’ve drank or even the books you’ve read that are most valuable. It is the people you have met that have made your life worth appreciating. And when those people leave, they take an irreplaceable part of you with them.
Pat Hudson took a part of me with her when she departed this earth just a couple of months ago. Last Saturday another piece of me left. An acquaintance since high school and a good friend the last 16 years suddenly was gone without a chance to say good-bye.
David Samuels was physically a big man. But even bigger was the impression he made on those who took the time to know him, especially young people. He was typically quiet, a real gentle giant. He would only get vocally excited when sharing his music, his faith and his passion for advocating for the hope and growth of traumatized youth. No one stood taller when it came to trying to help disenfranchised kids believe in a good future. No one prayed harder or more sincere for self-improvement.
Long talks with him, unrealized plans we made and the shared belief that tomorrow always means opportunity is what he took with him. What he left is too great to put into words.
I am officially old. I don’t ask for senior citizen discounts. I cannot collect on government old folks’ benefits. And, most importantly, I still have some young shenanigans to pull.
I am not complaining. Considering the alternative to being old, there is no better stage in life to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!