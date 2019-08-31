“How was school today? Are you still an A student? Have you learned anything you can teach me? Any homework today?” I bombarded one kid.
“No homework today; we’re still learning our way around,” he said.
“So, nothing to prepare for tomorrow?” I prodded, noticing his immediate frustration.
“Oh, we have a test, but I don’t have to do anything. It’s just reading,” he replied.
“Don’t you need to do some preparing for it?” I prodded.
“I got this. Why are you asking so many questions?” his frustration growing.
“Why are you here?” I defended.
He shot back, “I just want to play basketball. You know that,” hoping that would end the chat.
“Although we do more than play ball, I do know that is all you want to do. You’re not the only one who loves basketball. What do you love most about it?” I asked to sustain his attention.
“I get the ball, dribble across half court, shake my man off me, break his ankles and hit a three. All net, baby,” he shared with a smile as if he could see himself doing it at that moment.
“You know what I love about that same sequence?” I asked, securing my hold on his short attention. “I love the two guys on the wings who were spreading the defense to keep you from being double-teamed. And either of them ready to set a pick for you to get you an open shot. Also, the two guys down low running the baseline to get open for a high percentage shot. All net, baby,” I elaborated, enjoying the obvious, less-guarded confusion in his eyes.
His eyes returned to the lonely basketball resting on the ground as he responded, “Yeah, that’s good, but I don’t see all that, and I don’t need to. I can make my own shot.”
Sensing an opening in his imagination, I asked, “Do you know that if you and I were on the same team and I get 10 offensive rebounds and throw 10 perfect, full-court, one bounce chest passes to you for easy layups, I would have 20 points and you’d have 20 points? I could do that only because I would know how you like to break on the shot. Or if I got a steal and we both took off on a 2-on-1 fast break, I’d pass to you. You’d pass back to me. I’d pass back to you for the score. Our double-team couldn’t be stopped.” I could see him visualizing the play, long forgetting this conversation was actually about school.
I went on. “I look at school or a test as our opponent. It can’t stop you and me. I’m here to assist you. You get to do the scoring. So, all my nosy questions are similar to me asking you how you want the ball. Do you want a chest or bounce pass? Are you cutting or posting up? You want a high pick or a low pick? Certain things I need to know to help you. And, you know what?” I continued, “I’m just one teammate. Your peers, teachers, family and even Google makeup the rest of the squad.”
Less confrontational, he asked, “Are you trying to trick my mind?”
“Not at all,” I assured him. “I’m just trying to get you to use it because it’s a beautiful thing.”
“How about you read for 20 minutes, and I’ll quiz you. I mean I’ll assist you by asking you some questions to check your comprehension. Then, you can play ball,” I compromised.
“Today or every day?” he tried negotiating.
“Every day that you want to play ball,” I confirmed.
The look of agreement in his eyes was equivalent to hitting a last second, game-winning “three.” All net, baby.
Seeing him holding the book I recommended might as well have been him hoisting a championship trophy.
