To mask or not to mask, that is the question. Is 100 percent compliance remotely enforceable? Or is it even a reasonable expectation?
Now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the state’s stay-at-home period until May 30, it also includes a few new wrinkles in our daily lives. Specifically, as it pertains to just who must wear masks in public.
Beginning May 1, Illinois residents ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face covering when in public anytime they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others. Businesses also will be required to enforce face covering by their personnel and customers. Great ideas, but without an enforcement policy, it will remain a great idea.
Who is going to force a 4-year-old to wear a mask? Is that child expected to know what a 6-foot distance looks like? Especially, when we have high school graduates who cannot use a measuring tape. Of course, young children are not expected to be unaccompanied in public, but there is always that not so rare exception.
Gov. Pritzker also said, “People should wear a mask and they should be reminded if they are not wearing a mask that they are not, and private establishments do need to require that people who enter their establishment wear a mask.”
In the name of safety, the governor is asking people to put themselves in danger. Who are “they” that the governor expects to do the reminding? We are not ready for a slew of citizens becoming public face covering police telling others what they should be doing. A disgusting glance may be acceptable, but crossing the line and directing someone else’s child to be compliant or even towards another adult is very risky. We are already functioning on fragile nerves causing our signals to our brains to be less than optimal. We should not tempt fate in aisle three.
On the other hand, businesses are better equipped to enforce such a policy. They have the right to refuse service to anyone and should. As long as businesses enforce the policy unilaterally, there should be no objections.
One other area of clarification would be if driving or riding in your private vehicle constitutes “in public?” There is not a 6-foot distance between the driver and a front or second seat passenger. Does the governor expect fellow commuters to enforce his face covering edict at a stop light? Will horn honking and finger pointing be enough to inflict public embarrassment? Where does reminding end and harassment begin?
I am reminded of a great state law that was passed a few years back. Anyone caught throwing a cigarette butt on the ground was subject to a fine of up to $1,500 for a first offense. A third offense carried a potential fine of up to $25,000. That is a law, not a suggestion. Cigarette butts litter the landscape. They do not spread a potentially deadly virus.
A Streator man was the first to be stopped for cigarette butt littering. He was issued a warning. The law apparently must be effective. I have not seen a cigarette butt on the ground since the last time I looked down.
While I am not a big fan of more government encroachment,beginning May 1, I will comply with the governor’s strong suggestion. I would hate to be in public and have the person nearest me start harassing me about how selfish I was and that I could be endangering others. However, I would not cause a scene in public. Due to my non-confrontational nature, I would wait until I got home and kindly beg to the governor’s Gestapo to please never do that again.
Wishing everyone a safe, healthy and sane next five weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!