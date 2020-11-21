How will you observe this Thanksgiving Day? Will you spread love or spread a virus?
Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be different. Personally, this year will mean doing a lot less dishes. Doing three to four sink loads of dishes during the food preparation has been my biggest contribution to the traditional meal. And the cleanup of one big messy kitchen was as close to a dessert as I would provide. All the while being thankful because dishwashing can be therapeutic.
For many others this year will require the decision to have a traditional Thanksgiving or a mitigated Thanksgiving. Just in time for the holiday, the unrelenting grip of the COVID-19 virus has forced the hand of the governor to issue a Tier 3 order with tighter social stipulations. With the stricter guidelines on some retail operations and public social gathering comes suggestions for personal residential precautions. Yes, the severity of the health crisis has compelled the governor to encroach upon the citizen’s final domain — the home. Our sanctuary has been breached.
Thanksgiving means family. The more the merrier. The sounds, and smiles and presence of loved ones in the most familiar and safest place in the world is what Americans look forward to every year. For more than food and football, it is the much anticipated annual gathering of the year. It can be beyond shock to have that tradition threatened. Even if done so in the best interest of public health.
One unenforceable stipulation of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Tier 3 mitigation that went into effect Friday is that family gatherings be limited to household members. That is in direct contrast to the meaning of Thanksgiving. The joy of the day is made by the mere presence of as many non-household members as possible. Is it possible to put a limit on something we have longed for? It’s like falling in love with strings attached. Or getting a dream car but limiting the driving to the parking lot.
Understandably, the intent of the state’s pandemic response is to limit the exposure of the virus. And the risk of contracting and spreading it is escalated by people congregating in large numbers and returning to the public unaware of their contagiousness. We all understand this. We all must do our part. But can we reasonably expect every citizen to sacrifice tradition for the sake of protecting others?
And with our current state of political division, how much concern for the public can be expected? Next week’s holiday is all about spending close, quality time with those we love. If there is anything that has gripped the country faster and tighter than the COVID-19 virus, it is the political vitriol that has hovered over us since the election. Why should we expect people to give much thought about the safety and health of those they don’t even like or whom they would only be within 6 feet out of necessity?
The Thanksgiving holiday gathering is not the only family event that is being altered during this mitigation phase. Should the unfortunate death of a family member occur, there is a limit of 10 family members permitted to attend the memorial.
In spite of all that we are dealing with, if you are alive in these uncertain times, hopefully there is much to be thankful for. Family, health, hope, freedoms and opportunity are all worth staying alive to enjoy. Traditional or pandemic, may your holiday be memorable for all the right reasons. May your hearts be happy, your belly full, your lungs clear and your face masked.
Sincerely, Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!