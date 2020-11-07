The 2020 presidential election is over. All that remains is the final score in the American vs. American championship.
This national election can be summed up succinctly by Hindu teacher, Swami Sivananda who said, “Life has meaning only in the struggle. Triumph or defeat is in the hands of the Gods. So let us celebrate the struggle!”
Days after the election we still have no projected winner. It could possibly be a week longer before we have an official declaration. However, that is not a bad thing, as this was an exciting display of our electoral process. It is comparable to a championship game going down to the wire and into sudden death overtime keeping us on the edge of our seats with darkness delaying the final outcome.
With the delay in complete vote counting by a few states, it only lends to speculation of the outcome. This election is eerily reminiscent of the 1972 Olympics basketball championship game between Russia and the United States. We lost. Although the ending was controversial, for the first time in Olympic history, USA did not win the gold medal. That second-place finish set in place a downward spiral for USA Basketball. In a game we invented, USA has also finished in third place twice in Olympic basketball play.
After 48 years, the sting of losing that first Olympic championship game has worn off. More important now is not that the Russian team was given three last-second chances to beat us, but how we responded to the defeat. We responded like losers. Team USA did not accept the Silver Medal for first runner up. Nope. The team did not accept the loss or the medal in 1972. Even 30 years later in 2012, the team remained steadfast in its refusal to accept the medal or the loss. One player even included in his will that no member of his family is to ever accept that 1972 Olympics Silver Medal.
As we await the official declaration of our next president, it will be the response of the loser I will find most interesting. Anyone can accept winning. It is how one accepts defeat that demonstrates character. If I recall correctly, after the 2016 defeat, Hillary Clinton complained then grabbed a bottle of wine and ventured off into the woods for a few weeks. I don’t expect either of this year’s candidates to display that type of behavior. Going away quietly isn’t likely to happen.
With both candidates receiving a record number of votes, the struggle was a beauty to witness. It is a first-time accomplishment. Projections for this election voter turnout have been as high as 72 percent. While that is not the highest ever for a presidential election, it far exceeds the typical turnout of less than 60 percent. As a form of government that likes to portray itself as a beacon of a democratic process, it should not be marred by any disgraceful display of anything less than a respectful and dignified acceptance of defeat.
No matter the outcome, there will be a four-year social media debate. That should be interesting, too, with more than 160 million voting citizens with admission to the discussion. It should be fun. It could be fun. But as the past four years has revealed an underlying ugliness amongst us, COVID-19 won’t be the only thing keeping us from any sense of normalcy.
The world is watching us. More importantly, we have 15 year-old American kids paying attention. It would be a shame if 50 years from now, a then 65-year-old would look back on this time and recall that we acted like losers.
Especially, when we are not.
