After nearly three weeks and several attempts of sabotage, we are on our way. The hand off of power can begin. The final roadblock has been removed. We’re on the road again.
Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, has finally done her job and recognized the newly elected leadership of this country. The normal orderly transfer of authority can begin to take effect to ensure a smooth transition of power in January.
Since Election Day, it has been as if we have been sitting in a stalled car with a standard transmission on the side of the road in need of a jump start. We just needed one person to get us going again. Actually, this ordeal conjured up memories of having a car that wouldn’t start and wasn’t parked on a hill with no buddy available to give a push to pop the clutch.
For those unfamiliar or have been deprived of the joy of owning an unreliable car with a standard transmission, you missed out on a lot of fun and frustration. As long as you had a dependable group of buddies, your car could be less dependable.
Good friends were often more valuable than money needed to repair your car. That is if your car had a standard transmission and a workable clutch.
Well, America, we have been given the push we needed and are on our way to actually becoming more than “great again.’’ We can be assured we will regain our respectful proper place in the world. Dignity, decency, diplomacy and integrity will again emanate from the White House. Soon we will have an adult representing the country instead of an ultra-privileged adolescent-like bully whose behavior has been condoned by nearly 40 percent of the country. We will no longer have to be embarrassed by daily verbal tantrums directed at citizens and foreigners alike from the highest perch in the country. We won’t have to endure images of oversized unflattering balloons made in the likeness of our leader. We won’t be the laughing stock of the world anymore. Envied and hated by some, yes.
Well, we will still have the opportunity to laugh at ourselves. That proverbial 40 percent who supported everything that was wrong with the past four years has not been replaced. That “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” base has yet to accept the reality that more people spoke for change than those who elected to keep things as they are for four more years. Or that their reign of emboldened behavior was just an aberration. That world is flat mentality was not voted away.
We will adapt. Long gone are the days when it was maybe just one out of 10 in our circles who was “different.” The one who knew a lot about everything but never put it in perspective. He just knew stuff. And was always too eager to share stuff. And it never failed that this “Cliff Clavin” knew so much was because he spent every minute away from the group amassing mounds of information at the local library.
Through the advancement of technology there are now four out of 10 who read everything, believe anything, know nothing merely because the library is literally in the palm of their hands. Information, even unreliable information, is readily available and it is free. No one has to leave the group anymore. He or she or they can sit at the end of the bar and regurgitate unsubstantiated garbage at the speed of light. And will defend to the death of someone else their right to be wrong.
But, we are going to be just fine. Nov. 3, we put the transmission in second gear, 79 million voters got behind and pushed and 306 electors popped the clutch and off we were.
