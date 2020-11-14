Silly me. For the first few days after the election, I was actually wondering if we were going to be able to move on.
It felt like a big domestic dispute at your house that had drawn the attention of the media, law enforcement, social services and every neighbor on the block. Inquiring, nosey minds were just waiting to see how it would end. Then it hit me. This Election Day was like many everyday occurrences. America had announced it has filed for divorce. A non-amicable one, with a twist. Having been divorced, it made a whole lot of sense.
On Nov. 3, America told Donald Trump she has filed for divorce and that it will be final Jan. 20 next year. At that same time, in a sinister kind of way, she announced her engagement to marry Joe Biden on Jan. 20 next year. Reality can be cruel.
Divorces are never a joyous ride. Even if it is the best thing to do for both parties. However, when one person refuses to accept the decision, it can be ugly. America is witnessing an ugly, contentious breakup. Trump has been given his divorce papers. It means he has a few weeks to pack up all his things and get out of the house. And he has to accept that another man will be moving in on the same day. That can be difficult to accept even for the strongest person.
It is over. The decision has been made. There is no need to spend money on lawyers and waste court time trying to change the results. It is time to act civilly. Do not destroy the house on the way out. Do not blame anyone else. Just go.
And as with many divorces, there are stupid friends and supporters on both sides. One half will applaud the long overdue change. They will point out the wasted years spent on someone who would not heed the many pleas to make changes. They will assure you that the future will hold less emotional and mental anguish and will outweigh any material gains you may have realized. You are better off, they will tell you. You deserve better.
The other half will point out that all the good you have done was never appreciated and that everybody has faults. They will tell you how you were wronged. You were never really understood. You will be missed. The next guy won’t be better. Just wait and see. Hold your head up.
Meanwhile, like children of broken relationships, we watch in amazement at the not so smooth transition. We wonder if the future will be conspicuously better just because there will be fewer daily tantrums and verbal outbursts. Will a normal sounding house mean sacrificing a lifestyle we have become accustomed? What will happen to the Rose Garden? Will my spending habits change? Can we really trust the new guy? What if he turns out to be just as bad? What if he can’t protect us from the pandemic? What if he makes us wear a mask every day? What if?
We are a society with a divorce rate close to 50 percent. Every one of them undeniably traumatic but survivable. The change has been made, It is real. There is no need to keep hoping for a different outcome. The writing is on the proverbial electoral wall.
The quicker we accept this, the quicker we can move on towards our new normal. We can count the blessings and lessons we have received. And in less than 1,450 days, we get to do it all over again.
“Oh, but ain’t that America
For you and me
Ain’t that America
Something to see…”
John Mellencamp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!