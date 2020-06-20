After having been teased with excerpts from the upcoming tell-all by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, inquiring minds are ready to rush out and buy his memoir next week.
To learn what? How vindictive disgruntled old men can be?
America doesn’t need John Bolton. Not now. Thanks, but no thanks. He had his chance to do the respectable thing and flat out refused. He is the worst kind. Tell-all books are the literary equivalent of kiss-and-tell experiences high school guys embellish after they have been rejected by the prom queen. The entertainment industry is full of them.
John Bolton had his opportunity to be a hero, a patriot or a saint or to exact any personal revenge against the president. When America asked him to provide any information gained during his service to the president that would prove or disprove the president’s ability to hold office, he declined. His refusal to speak up five months ago clearly demonstrated the country’s best interest was not his priority.
He chose a personal profit instead of the best interest of the country. He did not help America then. America should not help him now. Even those with the greatest disdain for the president should not support this coward’s efforts to make a buck.
We have been in an about-four-year debate whether Russia interfered in the last election. Now, Bolton claims China has been courted by the president to help influence the upcoming election. Even if the China claim is true, it is less of a black mark on our democratic process than what Bolton is attempting to do to make a dollar and sway public opinion this close to an election. It is shameful if not illegal.
Granted, he has a right to flex his literary skills. And with a long career in federal public service, holding several prominent, distinguished positions serving three presidents, he should have a lot of interesting things to share. By all means he should share it, if that really is his motivation.
John Bolton is not the first snitch who had access to the innermost workings of the government and wrote about it. Recent memoirs by other former Trump administration officials come to mind. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Former FBI Director James Comey also wrote books after leaving office unceremoniously.
There is established protocol for former government officials’ book writing process. It is the timing of Bolton’s book release I find most troubling. Why now, when we are in the midst of three national calamities: pandemic, economy, race relations?
Of the pre-released excerpts from the book, none of the claims Bolton makes is new or shocking. We have heard them before. Congress has heard them before. They are mere deliberate attempts to discredit the president before the election. However, his reluctance to come forward when the discussion of the president’s integrity was relevant makes him less credible now.
In no fashion am I advocating censorship. That would suggest suppression of his rights as a citizen. I also am not in favor of the government stopping or postponing the release of his book. It would better serve the country if Bolton took that posture on his own. Let us get through the next election with all the customary influences. There will be ample time for Bolton to capitalize during the Christmas season. Win or lose come November, the president will help sell more of his books than the best marketing he can buy.
For the sake of even a semblance of normalcy, we don’t need any new factions influencing our election. John Bolton could do what he did five months ago. Nothing. Until after Election Day, he can keep his book in the room where it happened.
