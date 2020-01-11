Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...INDIANA... KANKAKEE RIVER AT DUNNS BRIDGE AFFECTING PORTER COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR KOUTS AFFECTING JASPER AND PORTER COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY ILLINOIS RIVER AT OTTAWA AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY ILLINOIS RIVER AT LA SALLE AFFECTING BUREAU...LA SALLE AND PUTNAM COUNTIES IROQUOIS RIVER AT RENSSELAER AFFECTING JASPER COUNTY IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR FORESMAN AFFECTING NEWTON COUNTY IROQUOIS RIVER AT IROQUOIS AFFECTING IROQUOIS COUNTY SUGAR CREEK AT MILFORD AFFECTING IROQUOIS COUNTY VERMILION RIVER NEAR LEONORE AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 745 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY MONDAY. * IMPACT...AT 5.0 FEET...SOME FLOODING BEGINS TO THE LOWEST AREAS ALONG THE RIVER. &&