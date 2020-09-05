Ken: I was thinking last night, while brushing my teeth, that until fairly recently on the evolutionary scale, say 30,000 years ago maybe, the human life expectancy was relatively extremely short compared with that today. And, really, it has been only from the start of the 20th century that there has been rapid increase. We live lots longer now but our teeth originally weren’t required to last till age 80 and beyond. And then, I thought of the reaction by some to President Donald Trump’s executive order giving a FICA tax holiday. His critics are saying that this is his way of paving the way to bringing about the end of Social Security. Social Security initially was not designed to have the resources to keep paying off when so many of us are hanging around so long. Given that Social Security is felt by many to fall into the category of sacred irrevocable entitlements, what are we to do when according to the rules the outgo exceeds the income? Obvious answer: Change the rules. I’m told that Social Security was never intended to be anything more than a meager, less than subsistence, payout, a supplement. Social Security was initiated not as a welfare program, but the plan was cooked up to protect us from ourselves whereby the federal government takes some of our wages over our working life and then sends it back to us after we retire. Like a contractual agreement, an annuity of sorts. Let’s do away with Social Security and give the worker what he is really being paid. All of it, no FICA. He can handle his own dough; buy CDs, invest in the market, play the ponies, whatever. Then, we put in place a program to provide means tested support at something a notch or two above subsistence for truly destitute oldsters. A plan?
Joe: The next time you brush your teeth thinking about life expectancy, you may want to count them. A study by the oral health foundation found that if you have 20 teeth or more at age 70 you have a significantly higher chance of living longer than those with less than 20 teeth. Irregardless, a 65-year-old today (even with no teeth) according to the Social Security Administration is expected to live, on average, another 19 to 21.5 years. When Social Security first paid benefits in 1940, the average 65 year old had a life expectancy of 13.4 years. Does Trump want to end or at last pave the way to terminate Social Security by virtue of his executive order giving a FICA tax holiday? We are in the grips of a pandemic-induced economic slowdown, with trillions of dollars spent providing support for those affected. The impact of the COVID-19 induced slowdown on the trust fund for Social Security benefits is enormous. Why? Because trust fund revenues are shrinking as collected payroll taxes decrease because of lost jobs and wages. Thus, Trump’s order hastens their exhaustion, which, at the moment, is scheduled for early 2036, according to program actuaries. Do you, like he, want it to come sooner? Today, the Federal Reserve tells us that most Americans are unable to save enough for retirement. There are 64 million citizens on Social Security. Social Security benefits are not “entitlements.” Social Security is a federal mandated insurance program that everyone working must pay into. One in five depend on Social Security for 90% or more of their family expenses, and that 90% does not include medical costs. How specifically will you take care of the millions who have paid in and now rely on these benefits if you do away with the program?
Ken: Am I fated to an early exit? We have discussed Social Security before. Despite Democrats’ accusations, the Republican Party has pledged support for Social Security in every election that I can remember. But it is apparent that the Social Security Trust Fund, the so-called “lockbox” filled with legal tender, is as imaginary as the Easter Bunny’s basket of eggs or Santa’s sack of toys. The trust fund is an accounting fiction. We are already at the point where FICA tax income falls short of Social Security payment outgo. Moreover, any trace of federal financial solvency has disappeared in the fog of multi-trillion-dollar dispersals as U.S. Treasury cash payments are intended to compensate for government mandated business shutdowns due to the COVID-19 threat. Let’s shovel $25 billion to the Post Office as long as we’re writing checks. And let’s pay out unemployment claims for shelved workers at enhanced rates, calling it a stimulus. We might just as well pony up scheduled Social Security payments for the retired from the same printing presses. Never mind that all the backing from the federal government is supported by treasury IOU’s. Have no fear — your ongoing Social Security checks/deposits are secure. Although there might be inflation in our future.
Joe: I‘m reminded of the end of the Bush administration in 2008 (national debt increase of $3 trillion), after significant income tax cuts in 2001 and 2003, followed by increased military spending for two wars. Under Trump, our national debt has increased by $6.6 trillion, according to the Treasury Department Now that Trump’s four years are approaching an end, must you and I clean up another Republican debt-filled mess by attacking Social Security? I do admit that beyond your missing three of four third molars possibly making you only one-fourth wise, you are spouting some aphorisms and wisdom that even Charlie Chan (the honorable fictional detective who appeared in Earl Biggers’ six novels and over 30 Hollywood movies) would appreciate. Let me add a few more. Wars that never end are extremely expensive. Social Security trust funds stuffed with IOU’s (requiring an abacus to count) after collecting Social Security tax and spending on military and pork is pathetic. COVID-19 created havoc with the Social Security Trust Fund that Trump makes worse with FICA tax holiday order. You say the GOP supports Social Security. If so, why don’t they fix the problem by simply increasing revenues for the trust fund? They could divert some of the military spending to the fund. They could uncap the payroll tax (which is now $137,700) and apply it to all income including capital gains. Chan could then say, Social Security fund problems now solved. There is no need for 75-year-olds to worry that Social Security will end. They won’t have to beg for food on the street or boil rancid water to make tea living in a tent like those in Mogadishu.
Ken: Social Security from the start was not strictly speaking a welfare program, thus if Social Security tax is uncapped, it would require rewriting the whole contract. These have been unusual times. As the COVID scourge has ravaged the people, the lock down response has ravaged the economy. No one seems to be bothered by the jump in federal debt; where Trump and the Republicans proposed a $1 trillion relief/stimulus bill, Pelosi and Democrats have insisted on $2-plus trillion.
Joe: Social Security turned 85 several weeks ago in August. Since it has provided a lot of support and dignity for older Americans all of these years, one would think the occasion would be joyous and celebrated. But it seems that every year it comes under attack, by congressmen in both parties. I have a friend in his 40s, gainfully employed who, like millions of other Americans, doubts that Social Security will be around when he retires. So, he is doing something about it, namely saving more. It’s probably something everyone should think about.
