JOE: Our discussion this week is on Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democratic candidates for president. The woman is a force. She has many ideas and progressive plans, such as Medicare for all, making public college free and levying a wealth tax on the richest Americans. She has raised more than $24 million recently (no dark money) for her campaign and, depending on which poll you follow, is right there near the top as one of the leaders for the Democratic nomination for president. She remains hounded a bit by her previous professed Cherokee heritage roots. Do you think she can win the nomination? What policy or policies would bother you the most if this woman was elected president?
KEN: “This woman,” Elizabeth Warren, is an űberweib with an exceedingly high energy level, for sure. Her Wikipedia entry is longer than that for the Hadron Super Collider in Switzerland, the largest and most complex machine on the planet. As an avowed Socialist, she has weighed in by signing off on every progressive Senate bill, or at least signing a letter, from A to Z: Abortion rights to free higher education and forgiveness of outstanding educational debt for Gen Z. Implementing any one of her ideas would cost more federal money; a few lots more money, as in doubling expenses for infrastructure and supplying free healthcare for all. There is only one place where all that dough is coming from. Her confiscatory tax plans are off-putting, and her “wealth-tax” idea is downright scary. Notably the Wall Street Journal reports most European countries have tried and discarded wealth tax. (Hopefully, U.S. wealth tax will require a constitutional amendment.) Warren’s “left of Lenin” body of policy only could be loved by aforementioned Gen Z naïfs and Washington D.C. lawyers.
JOE: According to Bloomberg, a reputable business source, she advocates free markets and is recognized as a capitalist and not an “avowed socialist.” She has far too many ideas and plans to discuss in this column. She supports “Medicare for all,” and perhaps we should limit our discussion to that. Frankly, in my view, the likelihood of many of her plans (Medicare for all, free education etc.) ever seeing the light of day even if she gets elected is remote. When political candidates throw out a plan they view worthwhile, it is similar to negotiating. They ask for more than they think they can get. An example is Barack Obama, who started with Mitt Romney’s health plan but ended with the ACA, which saddled a lot of people with insurance they could not afford. Further, you have the current makeup of Congress. Warren’s plans would be defeated. In short, these ideas are not something she can deliver and are delusional, at least in my view. As I recall in the past in this column, you have supported universal health care and single payer. Do you support her current plan?
KEN: Although I regard all of Warren’s policies with fear and loathing, actually I do support some sort of single-payer plan. I think the present tiered-payer mix — commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, bill home — is the root of many, if not most, healthcare issues in the U.S. In my vision of the scheme, though, a large part of the cost would continue to stream from the same place it comes from now — workers’ employment packages — and be about the same amounts as now. The product would look similar to Medicare, although I see Medicare still a separate entity; gone would be most basic insurance and Medicaid. Co-pays, deductibles and supplemental insurance would remain. It’s going to take a whole building full of accountants and actuaries in D.C. to figure out the details, and it will require fine tuning after implementation, but the final result should work relatively simply and be presented transparently. Furthermore, the total package needs to include tort reform. as in caps on pain and suffering awards. Because young physicians likely will be making less money, they should receive government educational support so they are not burdened with $200,000 in debt. A doctor with big debt tends to become an aggressively entrepreneurial doctor. I think there is a lot of waste that can be squeezed out of health care using technology, starting with a sharp focus on redundancy of services. My thought is, through efficiency and streamlining, the total cost should be a lot less than now. By the way, I heard last night on the news as it stands, the Warren plan will run to an estimated $34 trillion during 10 years. I guess nothing ain’t free.
JOE: While the Demo debate is about expanding coverage, I agree with you the focus should be on reducing healthcare costs and waste with greater emphasis on technology and health technology assessments. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think we are heading in that direction. As opposed to complete government takeover of American healthcare, it would be better to try to accomplish it in smaller increments, similar to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s suggestion. There are 150 million people with private health insurance. If many want to stay put, let them alone. But give them a public option. The other problem with Medicare for all is it eliminates an entire private industry. What effect will that have on jobs? A real estate developer advised me once 40 percent of Kankakee County’s economy is geared around healthcare. Can rural hospitals, docs on their payroll and medical providers survive without the higher reimbursement rates private insurers provide? Would a doc’s salary have to be chopped? As a retired doc and one who once was on the board of a local hospital, what is your view on this?
KEN: The U.S. has the costliest healthcare of all developed nations, about $3.5 trillion per year, pushing toward 20 percent of GDP and growing at 4 percent per year. We also generally have mediocre healthcare metrics. If the goal is to provide access to quality healthcare to all Americans and to stop the upward cost spiral, we need to fix a broken system, and there will be consequences. Only a single payer plan will have the leverage to control costs while expanding access. The health care providers will find ways to adapt.
