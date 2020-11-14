Joe: Let’s discuss our takeaways from this election. It is Saturday morning, the fourth day after the election and the counting continues. One thing is certain. We have a record number of voters, about 145 million, and they all voted during a pandemic.
Democracy is working. The pollsters were wrong. A large blue wave did not materialize. Going into the election, Joe Biden was supposed to be on a comfortable road to success. Both candidates have performed well, and as I write this, Biden appears to have a razor thin chance of success to win the election. Under these circumstances assuming Biden prevails, and with a Senate that will probably remain under Republican control, there is not going to be a radical change in any new administration. The stock market which likes “certainty” seems to support that view. The S&P was up over 2 percent days after the election.
Ken: As of Saturday afternoon, largely on the basis of late vote counting in Pennsylvania, the national media has declared Biden the new president-elect. It appears to me that barring divine intervention, Joe will move into the White House in January. There are still issues to be resolved — Trump and his band of litigators have not conceded yet. There might be one or more statewide recounts but the chance of Trump capturing enough electoral votes to win is near zero.
Like sending an inappropriate email while in a fit of pique, the initial vote count is very hard to undo — it’s history now. Hopefully, Biden’s pale, indistinct image and low-key personality will diminish the polarization of the U.S. citizenry after back-to-back, sharply defined opposites, Obama and Trump. And hopefully the election process four years from now will be less chaotic than what we saw this year.
Joe: Trump obtained over 70 million votes, which as George Bush noted, is an extraordinary achievement. Bush called the election “fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.” If Trump conceded the election, it would diminish the nation’s polarization and enhance his own reputation. Since that would be in his and the nation’s best interest, why not do that? As Bush’s former attorney general, Alberto Gonzales, noted regarding the election, “there may be some mistakes here and there, but certainly not enough to overturn an election.”
Even Karl Rove said the mass fraud Trump claims “isn’t going to happen.” Yet, in a desperate, undisciplined and quixotic move, Trump has the Republican National Committee pay millions of dollars to thousands of lawyers nationwide for an election fight. Maybe if Trump had to spend his own money for legal fees it would be different. The Nevada AG said the fraud complaint filed there was “garbage.” Trump’s litigiousness will go down as one of his major disgusting legacies and flaws. The fact it continues even after this election where the outcome is certain comes as no surprise.
Trump for decades has been a disciple of Roy Cohn. Disbarment and AIDS leveled Cohn in 1986. Cohn saw the law “not as a system of rules to be obeyed but as a potent weapon to be used against adversaries.” There is a book “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits,” written by James Zirin, a former federal prosecutor that discusses Trump’s methodology of deny, deny and if you can’t win, attack the system. Sadly, after millions of dollars are spent frivolously and on nonsense, this election fight will end like the Trump University cases, with a quiet resolution and Trump finally exiting, declaring victory in defeat.
Ken: Undisciplined and quixotic are Trump characteristics. No surprise then that he is questioning the vote counts. But he is not the first — remember Al Gore? Although Trump will be forever loathed and vilified by Democrats, he will likely continued to be revered and respected by a large segment of Republicans. Like Reagan.
But Reagan handily won the second term. The difference being Reagan availed charm and humor to hold the independent middle; Trump has often been snide and insulting, or downright mean and bullying. His decisions often seemed rash and without due consideration of the consequences. And every utterance and every policy move has been amplified and criticized by a clearly biased media that totally abandoned old style fair and balanced journalism. In these days when the cost of a presidential campaign runs close to a billion dollars, who’s going to worry about paying for a recount in a couple of states?
Joe: As president of the USA and as a role model for kids, being “snide,” “insulting” and “mean” is not good. I would add that under Trump there was never a sense of obligation to the other man. However, as a close Republican friend reminded me, when 71 million USA voters supported Trump in the election, “values” such as this when you weigh them against “policies” are not that important with the GOP.
In Biden’s election speech he promised to be a president for all Americans. I cannot imagine that the views and interests of 71 million Americans are going to be ignored.
