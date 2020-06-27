Ken: As far as I am concerned, of all the many negative effects of the COVID-19 epidemic and consequent shutdown is the suspension of sports on TV. I’m retired, so I have no work obligations, therefore I have lots of TV time. For a number of years, I have taken my sports viewing digitally, without crowds, parking, and outrageous ticket prices. But that’s all gone. My biggest disappointment was the cancelling of the NCAA basketball tournament. Now, April May, and June later, there are rumblings about players in several sports getting back to work soon, but at worst it looks like there could be no college or pro sports for maybe as much as another year.
Joe: Since we are mainly quarantined with daily government instituted chaos being reported on TV and in newspapers, sports viewing, particularly the Cubs or White Sox right now, would offer a lot of psychological compensations. According to a recent poll, baseball ranked first among all sports that U.S. fans said they missed during the pandemic. Opium for the masses. But Major League Baseball is in a crisis, locked in a pay dispute. Part of the problem is that football has huge national media contracts. Major League Baseball does not. So let’s see, typically teams play 162 games in a season. According to the Associated Press, the MLB gets 39 peercent of its revenues from tickets and sales in ball parks and since attendance in ball parks has been declining, they will probably have to get a boost somewhere else. So what are your thoughts? Should we abandon baseball and try to find something else to watch?
Ken: If I read you correctly, you are saying that in these turbulent times, sporting events on TV not only provide entertainment, but also can be therapeutic by relieving stress and dispelling feelings of depression. I agree. Personally, what I missed most was watching the NCAA tournament in March. Baseball seems to go too slowly; when I suspected a patient was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, I used to ask him if he were to watch a baseball game, would he still be awake to watch the ninth inning. TV baseball + a couple of beers + comfortable recliner + sleep dysfunction = ZZZZZ. Clearly, all the pro sports are likely to have to manage a significant loss of revenue as a consequence of COVID-19. But there is hope — so far as the shelter in place rules relax, NASCAR is racing without fans in the stands and PGA is teeing up sans gallery.
Joe: If you follow the news from Forbes and other publications, NASCAR’s declining popularity may bring its ultimate demise. TV ratings and viewership are down. Sponsors are bailing out. Auto racing is not dead but for stress relief you may have to find it in golf or baseball. As we write this it looks like with baseball that there will be a 50- to 60-day season with prorated pay for the players commencing in July. I can’t imagine the game being played without fans in the seats. If that happens, we will lose a lot of jobs and income for stadium workers.
Ken: Just because a sporting event moves at a slow pace like baseball does not necessarily mean that it is more stress relieving than auto racing or hockey. And by the way, NASCAR still seems to have a spark of life at this time — I read that NASCAR will be racing next month in Joliet, and the track is now installing lights at considerable cost to enable night racing. I think that the therapeutic effect of sports watching depends on how deeply the fan can lose himself into the game, and on his ability to focus his concentration. The most press coverage these days has been about the fate of the 2020 baseball season and the possible outcome of the ongoing baseball player union/owner negotiations. Players are wanting to receive their full salary while owners are offering a shortened season and a proportional salary. In addition to plotting a season of games, there are some rule changes on the table for baseball in 2020. In order to shorten long games, extra innings would start with a runner already on second. Another possible rule change would be to allow a game to end in a tie after a certain period of time. Another proposal is to allow players to reenter after having been removed from the game. The question is how will these changes, if adopted, sit with fans who tend to think of baseball as a game with strong traditions that are now endangered. And to make matters worse, virus testing is showing active infections in a surprising number of athletes across several sports, college and pro, including baseball football, golf, and hockey. Above all, let’s just hope that the virus doesn’t come surging back so that all of our favorite sports return to TV soon.
