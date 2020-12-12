Ken: ‘Tis the season for presidential clemency. The president of the United States has pardon power under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution. Applicable to Federal crimes, the pardon clause states that the president “shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” President Obama holds the record by pardoning almost 2,000 convicted criminals, including 330 during his final few days. Donald Trump has been stingy so far, with only 44 pardons, but among those was the controversial pardon to retired Gen. Michael Flynn, part of Trump’s staff when he moved into the White House. Flynn was given no warning when he was sucked into a perjury trap with FBI agents and was consequently charged with lying to FBI agents. The feds then squeezed Flynn for his cooperation in the investigation of the president. When legal expenses drove Flynn to the brink of bankruptcy, he was forced to plead guilty to the charge. The Trump Department of Justice, under Attorney General Bill Barr, dropped the charges, but Federal Judge Sullivan, assigned to sentencing, refused to let the case go. This fall, the case still pending after nearly four years, Trump issued the pardon, raising severe criticism from most of the mainstream media. This merciful pardon seems to me a righteous decision in the face of prosecutorial abuse of power.
Now there is another Trump pardon flap. Two unnamed sources have reported to the media that, in anticipation of a Biden administration investigation after he leaves office, Trump has sought advice on issuing preemptive pardons to his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Trump’s press secretary has issued a denial. I have yet to see an authoritative opinion on whether a preemptive pardon is within the scope of presidential power.
Joe: In terms of a pardon record, you may have forgotten President Carter, who pardoned more than 200,000 men who dodged the Vietnam War draft. The distorted perception of reality and facts of the Flynn case, namely, that Flynn’s pardon was a “righteous decision in the face of prosecutorial abuse of power,” continues. That argument makes it sound like federal law enforcement is the enemy of the people and some deep threat. Before Trump became president, this retired general was on Trump’s national security team. He also was a lobbyist for Turkey and was paid $500,000 by Turkey. He was advising Trump on foreign policy not only impacting Turkey but on Russian matters. One of his federal crimes was not declaring himself as a foreign agent for Turkey. During this time, he was further caught on tape (there is a transcript) conspiring with the Russian ambassador to undo the Obama sanctions placed on Russia for meddling in the 2016 elections. Enter the FBI who were asked to investigate. While Flynn was sitting in the White House, he lied to the agents about all of this. He also lied to Vice President Pence. So, Flynn was prosecuted. With multiple crimes hanging over his head and being represented by some of the best criminal defense attorneys in D.C. trying to get him off, who examined every detail of the case, Flynn accepted a plea deal. In 2017, he pleaded guilty in federal court. He apologized to the judge for lying to investigators, saying: “I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong and through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.” Judge Sullivan’s comments at sentencing were “arguably you sold your country out…” About one year later, Flynn again appeared in court, taking another oath and confessed to the judge again. What followed was a motion by Barr to dismiss the case, which was objected to by 1,000 former DOJ lawyers. Now comes Flynn’s pardon. To help make it palatable to the citizenry it was done on the same day the Thanksgiving turkey was pardoned. So please. Spare us tears and anguish on Flynn. He still receives his annual pension of over $200,000 and was never on the brink of bankruptcy. As for blanket or “preemptive” pardons, when you look at the sheer number of people surrounding the president who have gotten into trouble, no doubt the wave of pardons coming during Trump’s victory lap before he leaves office will be enormous.
Ken: A lot of lawyerly palaver: Carter issued an amnesty, a blanket forgiveness, not a pardon. Everything that happens in Washington D.C. these days is tainted by politics. Three things. One: Flynn was apparently lured into a conference with FBI agents on a mission to get something on Flynn and then squeeze him to rat on Trump. No one advised him that the confab was part of a criminal investigation or of his rights. I know that this has been argued and judicially discounted, but It seems unfair anyway. Two: As it turned out, the whole three-and-a-half-year Mueller investigation was bogus and based on the fabricated “dossier” prepared by a known fabulist in return for a nice chunk of Hillary Clinton campaign cash. Why aren’t the grounds for the prosecution of Flynn fruit of the poison tree? Three: This reported by ABC, “Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn faces $5 million in legal fees amid pardon buzz.” That’s after already having to sell his house to pay his lawyers.
I think the concept of “preemptive pardon” is interesting. As I understand the concept, as it stands now, it would grant five named individuals immunity from future prosecution for criminal activity in the past. From what I’ve been reading, such a pardon is unprecedented, having never before been issued by a U.S. president.
Joe: As noted in the New York Times, “In the final scene of ‘The Godfather Part III,’ Michael Corleone, the aged protagonist of this epic crime drama is left in solitude to contemplate his sins, gripped with guilt over actions that have devastated his family and the knowledge that he cannot change what he has done.” Who does that remind you of? With only days left in Trump’s presidency, with no scheduled meetings, doing little work, sitting alone in his office, depressed and filled with anger, Trump will shortly become a retired private citizen. He loses his immunity. Should he extend pardons to his entire family, himself (the legality of which is dubious), and even his $20,000 a day personal attorney, considered the Fredo in the family who does not measure up? For Trump and family members there is the stigma of the pardon itself, done out of fear that certain actions performed in the past four years were criminal. Even with these pardons and the help of many lawyers, it is not going to make legal problems disappear. Pardons cover only federal crimes. State crimes such as tax evasion, financial fraud, the ongoing State of New York alleged criminal case and countless civil complaints would be excluded. My point: this White House Godfather Part III series is not going to end Jan. 20, 2021 no matter how many pardons are given. In our last column you asked if our writing about Trump was going to end and dry up. The short answer is no. Although many would like to see it totally end, it looks like a Trump Godfather Part IV will be in the making after Biden’s inaugural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!