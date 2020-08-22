Ken: While confined to my house last winter, I was really missing the airing of live sports events as a consequence of COVID-19 precautions. Most missed of all was the NCAA hoops tournament, but also lamented were the absent NBA and NHL playoffs. In my opinion the two week long basketball tourney is the most fun to watch of all televised sporting events. Now that the lock downs are being eased, most professional sports are back on the tube: golf, car racing, MLB, NBA, NHL, etc. All televised live but with no fans allowed in the stands. As of now the NFL is planning to play a full season starting in September, and as yet there is no blanket restrictions on admitting live enthusiasts, but I am skeptical about that policy lasting until game one. Now we hear that the Big Ten and Pacific 12 conferences have cancelled fall sports. So now we can watch sports on TV again in a sort of patchwork of truncated seasons, face masks, and social distancing. But without the crowds, there is an important piece missing; I’m disappointed that it’s not the same. Watching a home run in a game without a mob in the bleachers cheering and trying to catch the ball is like watching batting practice. There are no fans behind the baskets waving to distract the free throw shooter, and there is no screaming throng to encourage a fight on the ice.
Joe: I am going to focus solely on the $10 billion U.S. college football sports industry, which as you note has suffered a major setback with the Big Ten and Pac 12 (26 high profile universities) postponing their football seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. I happen to think it was a prudent and right decision, protecting the players, the coaches, staff and everyone else involved in playing the game. We are in the midst of a 100-year pandemic, with five million virus cases in this country and 165,000 people dead. Out on the street and in grocery stores, people are wearing masks. Dining out for most appears to be limited to places that have outdoor dining. Meanwhile, in the Southeast Conference (SEC) states, where the virus currently is most prevalent, the football decision makers have taken a different view, intending to move forward with their football season. Explain that to me please. Are medical experts taking a different view? Is it all about money, driven by college football that brings in TV and ticket sales revenues? Further, it seems strange that our highest paid U.S. government employee should be a football coach ahead of our own president. (The West Point coach makes close to $1 mill a year. The Academy’s core programs are fully funded by the Army, although there is a private parent’s fund.) We need to rethink how much money we are paying to college coaches and others tied into the sports team.
Ken: We have had this discussion before. Successful Division 1 coaches’ amount of compensation is not unlike that of Fortune 500 company CEOs. The process is market driven and boils down to an auction of talent. Jim Harbaugh, a former Chicago Bears quarterback of moderate success, makes a salary of $7.5 million dollars as the University of Michigan football head coach. The game of football powerhouse schools like Notre Dame and Alabama is business. Both the University of Michigan in the Big Ten and the University of Texas in the Big 12 net more than $100 million per year from the football programs. Why are some of the sports conferences shutting down?
Joe: People and politicians in the South think differently about the virus, freedoms from government interference, mask wearing, playing football, etc. It’s a cultural thing. Despite an existing pandemic, they wish to pursue life as it was, meaning going to sporting events, dining out, etc., which is why the virus infections in these states haven’t been controlled. If some star high school 18- year-old gets a football scholarship to a SEC university, let him play. Just make sure his mom signs a liability waiver and assumption of risk agreement, so that if he is tested positive with the virus on campus, the conference and university will not be liable for COVID harm and medical costs. Lawyers can find a way to allow college football to proceed. The football program and university can also claim that the 18 year-old got the virus somewhere else. However, as a result of the pandemic, don’t you think that college football, including the salaries of coaches, is going to change drastically? Players will gain more power and influence, probably being allowed to profit off their name and image. Universities will have to pay for medical expenses related to the coronavirus and any other condition that arises as a result of the problem. (I’m thinking of myocarditis which I will let you explain).
Ken: First of all, I think by now it’s clear that we as a population are going to take casualties from COVID until herd immunity causes it to peter out or we all get vaccinated. Young healthy people are in the low risk group for serious consequence of COVID infections. However, myocarditis, inflammation of heart muscle, is an uncommon disease, and it is hard to diagnose clinically because the clinical symptoms vary. Definitive diagnosis requires a heart muscle biopsy or autopsy. It is estimated to occur in about 1 in 1000 population and is usually considered to be due to immune response, either autoimmune or viral triggered. Now, it has been associated with a few cases positive for COVID-19. Myocarditis can be a cause in about 20 percent of cases of the rare occurrence of sudden cardiac death during strenuous exercise in young athletes 18 to 30 years old. Hence, the plaintiffs’ bar is energized.
Joe: The SEC, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference football conferences do not start their season until Sept. 26. They still have time to consider other options. Because of serious potential health risks you note, my prediction is that no one will be playing college football this fall. The chief medical officer of the NCAA has stated, “We’re not in a place today where we can safely play sports.” Thus, it looks like we will have to wait and see who is correct with these decisions.
