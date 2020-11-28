Ken: Our November election has happened, but the matter of politics in the news has only increased. Given that ongoing distraction, unless you are a serious follower of wildlife news in the U.S., you probably missed one election result. The ballot in Colorado contained Proposition 114, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, that proposed to reintroduce the gray wolf into western Colorado — the exact location and number to be determined by the commission. The decision was apparently influenced by recent discussion of results of placing wolves in Yellowstone Park. The referendum passed by a narrow margin and it has raised an organized opposition. The anti’s claim is that the vote was heavily in favor by the citizens in the population centers along the foothills of the eastern slope, and heavily opposed by the residents west of the continental divide who would be most affected. The city folk, it is said, regard the wolf unrealistically with romantic imagery, whereas the rural human population of western Colorado fear decimation of deer, elk, and livestock herds.
In 1995 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reintroduced wolves to Yellowstone and there has recently been much written about the cascade of positive effects on the environment in the park. Without lupine predators, the population of elk rose to unsustainable levels causing overgrazing which had far reaching effect on other animals. After the wolves were reintroduced, the park management has observed an improvement in ecological balance.
In related news, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just recently announced that this year that the gray wolf was being delisted from the endangered species list.
Joe: It is difficult to get away from matters that occur within the federal government and in D.C. even when you go far west to Colorado and discuss wolves. There is a lot to like about wolves. They live in extended families. They support themselves and unlike what we see in Congress use teamwork to achieve better living conditions to raise their pups. The passage of Prop 114 by the people of Colorado was a victory for wolves. So was the defeat of Trump. Colorado has 66 million acres of land. Most of its public land (3,161,900 acres) is concentrated in the Western Slope. This is where wolves are being reintroduced. The area is sparsely populated. The residents affected constitute only 10 percent of the population. This public land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, which falls under the U.S. Department of the Interior. Our Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt, is a former lobbyist for oil and agribusiness industries and is no friend of wildlife. He has been hit with allegations of ethics violations, like advancing the interests of his former clients. Like the president, Bernhardt looks at public lands for their exploitation and public gain rather than protection of its resources and wildlife, which is contrary to the department’s own mission statement. I wrote an article not that long ago on how animal welfare has suffered in the Trump administration, pointing out initially that for the first time in 130 years we have a president who does not have a dog in the White House. Trump hates dogs, according to ex-wife (Ivana), calling it “low-class” to have pets. I can only imagine what he thinks about wolves. We have had expanded hunting rights on federal lands including the baiting of grizzly bears with donuts soaked in bacon grease. If that is not enough you can use spotlights to blind and shoot hibernating black bears. My point: with this kind of decision making and neglect going on at the federal level, it comes as no surprise that the citizens of Colorado found it prudent and necessary to get a state proposition on the ballot to help wolves. Placing wolves at Yellowstone has been a success.
Ken: I guess there is political meat to be carved in every situation. Do you suppose that Colorado Parks and Wildlife were concerned that Mr. and Mrs. Elk, strict vegetarians, did not want to have Mr. and Mrs. Wolf, rapacious carnivores, move in next door? Do the ungulates have a systematic prejudice against the predators? Surely there are grounds for government intervention. Although, it seems like the state wildlife commission was thinking more about bringing nature back to help manage herd overpopulation and consequential overgrazing. Also, the introduction of wolves is to contribute to controlling Chronic Wasting Disease in the deer and elk herds. CWD causes progressive neurological damage and is transmitted by prions within the herd. Prions are neither virus of bacteria and the disease has no treatment or vaccine. The wolf pack, in culling the herd, naturally attack preferentially the weakest members, including CWD animals. In humans the dementia caused by prions is called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and is invariably fatal. It is quite uncommon and I never encountered a case but I still remember the name from med school because the description of the effects of the disease are so gruesome. Read more about Colorado at https://cpw.state.co.us/cwd.
Joe: Rome is burning. We have election issues with Trump unwilling to concede that he lost. There are problems with a smooth transition. Then there is the ongoing pandemic, with over 12 million citizens having been affected, over 250,000 dead and travelers struggling to get home safely this Thanksgiving weekend. Consequently, I have trouble getting worked up with concerns about the Chronic Wasting Disease with deer, elk and moose. CWD has been going on for decades. The total eradication of CWD is unachievable. It can be reduced. Since we are discussing wolves, can we at least agree that it is OK and right to reintroduce wolves west of the continental divide to help cull the herd? Maybe they could hold back one wolf to chase Trump out of the White House if necessary, after Biden’s inauguration. We are after all talking about 3,161,900 acres west of the divide. Once released, wolves may have trouble finding enough food to survive. Also, the Interior Department took wolves off the endangered species list in October. So now without even given a chance to multiply and cull the herd, they run the risk of being shot.
Ken: Sorry, Joe. I was just trying to take a break from the political turmoil which will almost certainly play itself out by January. Then, with Trump gone, who is going to bother to read newspapers? Or our column?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!