Ken: In late winter of 2019, the Wall Street Journal broke the story of startup company, Theranos, and its attractive female CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
While a university student in 2003, Holmes, reportedly spurred by a personal fear of hypodermic needles, struck upon an idea that she calculated would change the world — and also make her as rich as Croesus.
Today that would be as rich as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, et. al. She planned to advance current medical blood analysis technology by miniaturizing the analyzer from the size of a compact car to the size of a breadbox, and thereby reduce the blood draw from an ounce or so to a few drops obtained by finger stick.
Holmes and her chief operating officer showed great talent for fundraising and soon had a team of chemists, engineers and techies working on her project that she named Thanatos.
The new company attracted enough early investment to be evaluated as worth well over $1 billion, making Thanatos a Unicorn Company in venture capital jargon. But the technical hurdles defied miniaturization, and when it came down to producing results, Holmes fudged it. And, as of today, she is indicted on federal fraud charges and is facing trial in 2021. The defendant is a charismatic, smooth talking blond and not a recidivistic fraudster. Does she have a credible defense? Will she do time?
Joe: When her trial starts, her defense team should start by playing The Talking Heads song, “Once in a Lifetime.” David Byrne sang, “And you may ask yourself, well, how did I get here?” When Holmes started out with her idea, she was a 19-year-old dropout from Stanford University.
Now she finds herself immersed in white collar crimes of wire fraud. It could have been otherwise. Does she have a defense?
Her alleged crimes require considerable proof of intent to defraud. So, in this case, any defense will come down to not whether the fraud occurred (the book “Bad Blood” discusses the messy crash of Theranos in 2018) but that she did not know she was breaking the law and did not intentionally participate in a scheme to defraud another. So, let me ask you.
If you were giving her advice, how would you go about proving that?
Ken: Everyone at all interested in politics now has had a four-year course in federal prosecutors’ tactics, and from what we have been reading, any diligent federal prosecutor will have the goods on Holmes showing criminal intent to defraud.
We know there are a number of former employees that have ratted her out, and for sure there is a truckload of documents that tell the story; the WSJ reported last week that with the trial looming in March, the court is hearing arguments and is about to rule on the prosecution’s accessing communication between Holmes and her lawyers.
Thus, my advice for her is to get top tier lawyers and make the best possible deal with the feds.
In fact, she has engaged as senior attorney the prominent litigator David Boies, known for being involved in many high-profile cases. Coincidently, Boies was the subject of WSJ reportage twice in last week’s newspapers, once for representing Holmes and a few days later for listing for sale Boies’ northern California ranch for $23 million.
Joe: There is much we do not know about this case. I am thinking of the truckload of docs you note and even emails.
However, from what we do know, there are a host of reasons that make me feel she is going to walk without any legal consequences.
I will list them.
1. As we write this, there is an ongoing pandemic of not just COVID-19 but white-collar crime. For the past three years, there never has been a better time to be a white-collar criminal, $300 billion per year and thousands of cases, going nowhere due to no enforcement.
The country is knee deep in fraud and corporate malfeasance. There is top-down federal administration disinterest, even hostility. If you are the assistant United States attorney and prosecutor in this case, that type of mentality at the top, destroys aggressiveness and makes you want to think about getting another job. It remains possible that prosecutors will throw in the towel, take a knee or even that Holmes will get pardoned.
2. Assuming prosecutors are correct with their fraud allegations, massive “ill-gotten gains” defined, by a criminologist named Sutherland years ago as moneys procured by dishonest means, existed which were not forfeited.
The company and Holmes had unimaginable amounts of dough at their disposable to try to save the corporation and its officers. Their legal team consisted at the outset and even now with the best lawyers in the country. You mention David Boies. Add Williams & Connolly and there are others.
It is true that the company, Theranos has gone belly up, but criminal defense lawyers got their money up front long ago.
Meanwhile, Holmes is ensconced in a luxury apartment in San Francisco, while homeless people push stolen grocery carts in the street below, irrelevant facts these, but prosecutors will do their best to pounce on her lavish lifestyle in a fruitless attempt to establish greed and fraud.
3. Finally, throw in powerful old men and lawyers who came on board with her company, coaching this young woman, who had no legal or business acumen, giving her daily advice on what to do and not to do on the business end, making a lot of money in the process.
She will be looked at as the victim, spared because she had no “intent to defraud” but acted from ignorance, on advice from guys who should have known better. It is a fascinating case. We will just have to wait and see how the case plays out. When it ends, it will bring about a lot of discussion in MBA programs and law schools.
Ken: Yes, but…. This is a high-profile case like that of Martha Stewart, partly because the WSJ has a stake, and because the award-winning book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in Silicon Valley” has sold a million copies.
It is a compelling story involving giga-bucks that was exposed by investigative journalism. I don’t think the feds can let it go without some jail time for Holmes.
