Ken: Joe, what do you know about the legal boundaries for congressmen? I understand that it is fairly common for senators and representatives to put a close family member on their personal payroll, perhaps as a manager of campaign funds, or on the public payroll as an assistant or arranging a job on an outside civilian payroll as a lobbyist. Or, maybe, set up a charitable foundation to receive donations from admirers of the secretary of state. Are there statute defined limits on these activities? Do they literally all do it? And is this why the Congress is reluctant to really look into the Biden’s dealings? I, for one, don’t believe that some Ukrainian pirate oligarch would open his wallet and give away $1 million per year — one way or another, he gifted Hunter our money.
Joe: There is a 357-page House Ethics Manual (Codes of Official Conduct and Ethical Behavior) available to review online, that discusses legal and ethical boundaries. It is supposed to enhance the legislative process and build citizen confidence. Do congressmen pay attention to this? Have they even read it? You be the judge. To me, the biggest problem in this area involves use of campaign funds. A congressman can legally employ a family member for political purposes and use his campaign funds, so long as it’s not a “no show” job. But, how do you enforce this with the way people work today, like at home on their computer, with dogs and kids running around? There are a lot of people in the private sector that work at home in this fashion, and it comes down to a matter of trust that they are in fact doing the job they were hired to do.
However, let’s look at the Biden matter you raise because it’s a bit different. Hunter Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, while his father, Joe Biden, the vice president, oversaw policy regarding Ukraine. The exact amount of money Hunter was paid is in dispute. You ask why “the Congress is reluctant to really look into the Biden’s dealings?” Probably because, like you say, “they literally all do it.” It’s not something unusual. It’s not something Congress wishes for the public to pay attention to because of “ethics” concerns. So many congressmen, former congressmen, their family members, military generals and admirals are or have been board members of corporations and get paid handsomely.
Assume you are the VP of the USA, spending a lot of time on Ukraine issues putting together policies in its fight against Russia. Your son, who is a Yale educated lawyer and USA lobbyist, comes to you to tell you he is taking a seat on the board of a private company in the Ukraine that will pay him handsomely. Can you control what your 49-year-old son wants to do? Looks like a clear conflict of interest to me. But if Hunter did something illegal while on the board, violating some U.S. federal law, don’t you think it would have been reported to the FBI or Justice Department by now?
Ken: OK, the stage here is set to focus attention on the Biden family. While the patriarch, self appellated “Middle Class Joe,” seems to not have enriched himself while in office, there is more than a whiff of Joe’s impropriety acting on the part of his sons and Joe’s younger brother, James. One day in 2006, when Sen. Joe chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Bidens, Hunter and Uncle James took over after buying out the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. Uncle James has been quoted saying that day, “Don’t worry about investors. We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden.” As for Ukraine, I wonder if Hunter’s Burisma job required showing up to listen to board meetings held in Ukrainian. If Joe didn’t personally enrich, we are aware of his applying his leverage at least once on the Ukraine government. We’ve all seen the video. These are only a couple of the high points of a lengthy article posted on The Politico website. It can be found at politico.eu/article/joe-biden- presidential-bid-family- business-history-democrats.
Despite all this, I think most Republican Donald Trump supporters would rather not see the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate become the venue to interrogate any Bidens. We would like to see a vote to dismiss as soon as possible. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the senators have had their fill of Schiff and Nadler, too.
Joe: (Jan. 27, 2020). By the time this column is printed, your vote to dismiss might have been heard and granted, making this entire case history. Until then, every day brings new developments and leaks of more information. This morning, for example, the main story is that according to John Bolton, in his book that is going to be released, Trump wanted to freeze $391 million in aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations of the Bidens. This, of course, undercuts key elements of Trump’s impeachment defenses and now brings considerable public pressure to have witnesses testify. In a tweet that came out from the White House after midnight at 12:18 a.m., Trump denies telling Bolton this. In another tweet at 5:57 a.m., Trump states the House never asked Bolton to testify.
In many respects, Trump is his own worst enemy for sleepless nights. I still believe the entire impeachment saga could have been avoided had Trump come out initially right at the get go and admitted everything by saying he was wrong, got bad advice and made a mistake withholding aid to Ukraine to get their help in investigating the Bidens. The public would have forgiven him. It might have resulted in the president’s censure but not impeachment. Since he has been in office, Trump has never been contrite about anything. What’s worse is that no GOP senator or cabinet member is courageous enough to even talk to him and call him on these subjects. Instead, you get guys like Rick Perry who feed on and enlarge his ego. Forgetting that our founding fathers made a clean separation between church and state, Perry stated in December that Trump was sent by God as “the chosen one” — selected “to rule and judge over us on this planet and our government.” Trump was chosen by people who voted for him, plain and simple. Since he’s not going to be removed from office, we will have to wait and see if he is chosen again by voters in November.
